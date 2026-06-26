Hennick Humber Hospital Receives Milestone Grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Research Team at Hennick Humber Hospital (HHH) has been awarded a major research grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) as part of a $10 million national investment announced in partnership with the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ), the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, and Michael Smith Health Research BC.

Through the Strengthening Resilient and Equitable Public Health Systems (STEPS) initiative, 14 research teams across Canada have been funded to advance innovative solutions that strengthen public health systems and improve health equity. Hennick Humber Hospital, supported by the Humber River Health community, is the only hospital in Ontario to receive funding through this competitive initiative, marking the largest CIHR grant in the organization’s history and reinforcing its growing leadership in health systems research.

The hospital has received $749,990 to support the project entitled, “Strengthening Public Health System Responses in Canada’s Ongoing Opioid Crisis,” led by Principal Investigator Dr. Abhimanyu Sud, Research Chair in Primary Care and Population Health Systems at HHH.

“We are honoured to receive this support from CIHR,” said Dr. Sud. “The opioid crisis remains one of Canada’s most urgent and complex public health challenges. Through the STEPS grant, this project will generate timely, actionable evidence to inform more effective, equitable, and accountable responses, while strengthening the resilience of our health systems to address future public health emergencies.”

The STEPS initiative is designed to help research teams produce practical, real-world insights that can be rapidly applied to public health policy and practice. HHH’s project will contribute critical evidence to improve how health systems respond to the ongoing opioid crisis across Canada.

“At Hennick Humber Hospital, we are building a future where health systems are not only responsive, but predictive, equitable, and connected to the communities they serve,” said Barb Collins, HHH’s President and CEO. “This work reflects our ambition to lead that transformation, leveraging data, innovation, and collaboration to reimagine how we address complex challenges like the opioid crisis and to create a stronger, more resilient public health system.”

This work brings together a diverse network of leading partners spanning healthcare, academia, public health, and community advocacy. The project is guided by a tripartite leadership structure, with Hennick Humber Hospital working alongside Public Health Ontario and the Canadian Public Health Association as the other two leads.

“Public health challenges of this scale require shared leadership, trusted partnerships, and evidence that can be translated into action,” said Kelsey MacIntosh, Manager at the Canadian Public Health Association. “Through this tripartite collaboration with Hennick Humber Hospital and Public Health Ontario, we have an important opportunity to strengthen public health system responses and support more equitable outcomes for communities affected by the opioid crisis.”

Additional collaborators include individuals associated with the University of Toronto, Memorial University of Newfoundland, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, BC Centre for Disease Control, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Families for Addiction Recovery, York Region Public Health, Direction régionale de santé publique (CIUSSS-CSIM), and the Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes Northumberland Drug Strategy. This cross-sector collaboration reflects the integrated approach required to address complex and evolving public health challenges like the opioid crisis.

“Addressing the opioid crisis demands coordinated, cross-sector action,” said Dr. Tamara Wallington, Vice President and Chief of Population Health at Public Health Ontario. “This partnership brings together the expertise needed to generate practical solutions. We are proud to collaborate on research that will directly inform more effective and equitable public health responses.”

As the only hospital in Ontario funded through the STEPS initiative, HHH continues to establish itself as a credible and emerging hub for high-impact, large-scale research that informs health policy and practice at local, provincial, and national levels.

“At Hennick Humber Hospital and throughout the Humber River Health community, we are committed to advancing innovative, collaborative approaches that accelerate the translation of research into real-world impact,” said Dr. S. Zaki Ahmed, Chief of Staff at HHH. “Investments like this enable us to generate the evidence needed to drive meaningful change and population health improvements across Canada.”

The team looks forward to resuming research activities in Fall 2026, with initial findings and outputs anticipated in early 2027.

About Humber River Health

Humber River Health is a multi-site organization serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The organization is a member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN) and operates Hennick Humber Hospital, along with its Finch and Church campuses, supported by more than 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 1,000 volunteers.

Hennick Humber Hospital is North America’s first fully digital hospital. With its use of robotics and cutting-edge technology, patients undergo less pain, fewer risks of complications, and less time in the hospital. A custom combination of advanced technology and clinical expertise underpins a reimagined model of care focused on safety, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes. Hennick Humber Hospital’s digital infrastructure includes automated laboratory services, robotics for sorting, mixing, and delivering medications, electronic health records, Command Centre, computerized physician order entry, patient bedside computer terminals, and tracking systems for patients undergoing surgery that provides updates to families through their cellphones. The implementation of these technological and digital solutions has enabled Hennick Humber Hospital to automate information, enhance communication and increase efficiency, as well as provide a connected experience for patients, staff and families.

This transformation and organizational culture have been possible thanks to the dedication and support of the organization’s staff, physicians, and volunteers. Together, they remain grounded in a shared belief: that together, we can transform the hospital where we work, the community where we live, and the broader healthcare landscape. With exceptional teams driving innovation, strong resolve, and a commitment to excellence, Humber River Health will continue to deliver Tomorrow’s Healthcare, Today.

Learn more at: www.hrh.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joe Gorman

Humber River Health

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

jgorman@hrh.ca

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