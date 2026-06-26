Xtract One Expands Healthcare Footprint with Peterborough Regional Health Centre Deployment

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One SmartGateway (“SmartGateway”) has been selected by Peterborough Regional Health Centre (“PRHC”) for facility entrance deployment following a successful pilot and evaluation period. The selection reflects PRHC's leadership and commitment to exploring innovative approaches to healthcare safety and adds to Xtract One's growing presence in healthcare environments. This selection in Ontario follows previous Canadian deployments across Prince Edward Island, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia.

Recognized as a leading innovator in Ontario’s healthcare system serving a regional referral population of 600,000 people, PRHC is taking a proactive approach to addressing modern security challenges. The organization recently convened a security forum for healthcare leaders across the province of Ontario to collaborate on best practices, followed by a hands-on, three-week pilot to evaluate emerging technologies in a real-world clinical environment. After the comprehensive pilot and extensive testing, PRHC selected SmartGateway for its ability to detect a broad range and large volume of weapons, ease of use, and seamless integration into the hospital’s operational flow. The deployment will take place at the facility’s Emergency Department entrance. PRHC’s decision reinforces the organization’s role as a leader in evaluating and adopting innovative approaches to healthcare safety across Ontario.

“Healthcare organizations are increasingly embracing digital transformation strategies that enhance safety without compromising the patient experience,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Our work with Peterborough Regional Health Centre demonstrates how forward-thinking providers can balance intelligent screening technology that proactively addresses modern threats with the openness and accessibility that are essential to care environments. We’re proud to support PRHC as it sets a new standard for healthcare safety in Ontario while contributing to the growing adoption of advanced AI-driven solutions. As more organizations follow in PRHC’s footsteps, we look forward to expanding our provincial and healthcare presence.”

“As the Peterborough region’s largest employer, PRHC views care and safety as inseparable. We believe that every team member, patient, family member, and caregiver deserves to feel safe and supported from the moment they walk through our doors,” said Jennifer Taylor, Vice President and CFO at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. “SmartGateway is a solution we’re proud to introduce in our Emergency Department, where it will support us to uphold this standard for patients and families, who depend on us to be there when they need us most.”

SmartGateway delivers intelligent, high-throughput security screening using advanced AI-powered sensors that discreetly detect weapons and prohibited items as individuals enter a facility. The system enables fast, accurate screening without requiring individuals to stop, divest personal belongings, or undergo secondary screening. Unlike traditional metal detectors, SmartGateway supports a continuous flow of movement, allowing healthcare facilities to maintain efficient ingress even during peak periods. By combining robust detection capabilities with a frictionless user experience, SmartGateway helps create safer environments while preserving the welcoming, patient-centered atmosphere critical to modern healthcare settings.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Peterborough Regional Health Centre

With 500 inpatient beds, Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) is a regional acute care referral centre serving a rapidly growing population of 600,000 across a broad urban and rural geography, with specialized programs in renal, stroke, cardiac, cancer care, vascular surgery and mental health & addictions. The hospital is the region’s largest employer, with more than 3,100 staff, 450 physicians with privileges, and 300 volunteers.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.