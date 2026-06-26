Can-Fite Secures Japanese Patent Allowance for Namodenoson's Anti-Obesity Technology

The allowed Patent strengthens protection in one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets and further supports Namodenoson's positioning in obesity and metabolic diseases

Ramat Gan, Israel, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs targeting oncological and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Japan Patent Office has allowed Japanese Patent Application No. 2025-049941, a divisional application of JP 2023-078136, titled "An A3 Adenosine Receptor Ligand for Use for Achieving a Fat Loss Effect."

The allowed patent covers the use of A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) agonists, including the Company's lead drug candidate Namodenoson, for inducing fat loss and treating obesity and related metabolic disorders.

The Japanese patent allowance represents another significant milestone in Can-Fite's expanding global intellectual property portfolio covering Namodenoson's anti-obesity activity. The Company has already secured patent protection for this technology in major jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, Australia and Israel, further strengthening its worldwide exclusivity strategy for this promising therapeutic indication.

The growing patent estate is supported by scientific evidence recently published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Obesity (https://rdcu.be/e37sf ), demonstrating Namodenoson's anti-obesity activity and providing independent scientific validation for its novel mechanism of action.

The global obesity therapeutics market continues to experience rapid expansion, driven by increasing disease prevalence and the commercial success of GLP-1 receptor agonists. Despite this growth, currently available therapies are frequently associated with gastrointestinal side effects, injectable administration, treatment discontinuation, and high cost. Namodenoson, an orally administered, highly selective A3 adenosine receptor agonist with an established safety profile from clinical studies, offers a differentiated mechanism of action by targeting key pathways involved in adipogenesis, inflammation, and metabolic regulation. Preclinical and clinical findings suggest its potential to reduce fat accumulation while improving metabolic parameters, positioning it as a promising candidate for future obesity therapy.

"The allowance of this patent in Japan significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio in one of the world's most important pharmaceutical markets," said Dr. Pnina Fishman, Chairperson and Chief Scientific Officer of Can-Fite. "Together with our growing body of scientific evidence and established clinical safety database, this expanding patent estate enhances the value of Namodenoson as a differentiated oral therapeutic candidate for obesity and metabolic diseases and further supports future partnering opportunities."

According to industry forecasts, the global obesity therapeutics market is expected to exceed $60 billion by 2030, driven by increasing obesity prevalence and demand for safe, effective, and convenient oral therapies.

About Namodenoson

Namodenoson is a small orally bioavailable drug that binds with high affinity and selectivity to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). Namodenoson is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for advanced liver cancer, concluded successfully a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer and enrol patients for a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). A3AR is highly expressed in diseased cells whereas low expression is found in normal cells. This differential expression may be one of the important factors that accounts for the excellent safety profile of the drug.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson recently reported topline results in a Phase 3 trial for psoriasis and commenced a pivotal Phase 3 trial. Can-Fite’s liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company’s third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,600 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.canfite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contact

Can-Fite BioPharma

Motti Farbstein

info@canfite.com

+972-3-9241114