Tilray Medical Expands Medical Cannabis Access for Veterans Through Lyphe Clinic at Aldershot’s Armed Forces Weekend

Lyphe Clinic, Tilray’s trusted medical cannabis clinic, will engage veterans, service members and families through its Lyphe for Veterans access programme.

The Aldershot activation highlights Tilray Medical’s commitment to expanding responsible, regulated medical cannabis access across the UK following Tilray Brands’ acquisition of Lyphe Group.

LONDON, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a global leader in medical cannabis research, cultivation, production, products and distribution and a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced that Lyphe Clinic Ltd. (“Lyphe”), Tilray’s trusted medical cannabis clinic in the UK, will proudly participate in Armed Forces Weekend1 in Aldershot on June 27–28, 2026, bringing its Lyphe for Veterans access programme directly to one of the UK’s most meaningful community celebrations of military service. The activation underscores Tilray Medical’s commitment to expanding responsible, regulated access to medical cannabis through a connected UK healthcare platform while recognising the unique needs and contributions of the Armed Forces and veteran community.

At the event, Lyphe will host a dedicated stand designed to inform, connect and engage with veterans, service members, families and local organisations. The team will share information on Lyphe for Veterans, Lyphe’s services and the patient journey, creating an opportunity for direct conversation in a setting that celebrates service, community and support.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated: “Armed Forces Weekend is an important moment to honour service, celebrate community and deepen awareness of the support available to veterans. Lyphe for Veterans reflects the kind of patient-first innovation we believe can help shape the next chapter of regulated healthcare access in the UK: practical, responsible, clinically led and built around real patient needs. By bringing this programme directly to the veteran community in Aldershot, we are reinforcing Tilray Medical’s commitment to building a more connected healthcare ecosystem that expands access, strengthens trust and supports patients with care and discretion.”

Launched in late 2025, Lyphe for Veterans is open to veterans of any nationality aged 18 or over who reside in the UK or Channel Islands and can provide appropriate proof of veteran status. The programme is designed to remove clinic-related financial barriers and make the path to regulated clinical assessment more straightforward by covering:

Initial consultation fees

Follow-up appointment fees

Summary Care Record handling

Repeat prescription request and delivery fees through Lyphe Dispensary

Aldershot is home to a significant Armed Forces and veteran population, making Armed Forces Weekend a powerful setting to bring awareness, education and access-oriented support closer to the community. The event is anticipated to draw between 20,000 and 40,000 attendees based on comparable gatherings.

Lyphe Clinic became part of Tilray Medical in April 2026, following Tilray Brands’ acquisition of the Lyphe Group. The transaction established a vertically integrated UK medical platform spanning clinical care, dispensing and pharmaceutical distribution. By combining Lyphe’s trusted medical cannabis clinic model and digital patient-access capabilities with Tilray’s established international distribution platform, Tilray Medical is advancing a differentiated healthcare platform built to support more consistent, reliable and responsible medical cannabis access across the UK over time.

More information about the programme is available at https://lyphe.com/lyphe-for-veterans.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX, and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward‑looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company’s market positioning, ability to meet evolving medical cannabis demand in regulated pharmaceutical environments, and expectations concerning the effectiveness of strategic partnerships. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

1 This material is provided by Lyphe and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the UK Ministry of Defence or Armed Forces.