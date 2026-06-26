Aurora Mobile’s JPush Empowers Yuanda Information’s Caiyuan Gungun App with Millisecond-Level, Precise User Engagement

SHENZHEN, China, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Hebei Yuanda Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yuanda Information”) to deploy its intelligent push notification solution, JPush, within Yuanda Information’s core mobile product, Caiyuan Gungun App, to further enhance the quality and efficiency of financial services for users.

As China’s capital markets advance through digital and intelligent transformation, financial services apps have evolved from simple market data tools into intelligent decision-making assistants for users. Yuanda Information is a well-established institution licensed to provide securities investment advisory services in China, bringing more than 30 years of deep industry experience to Caiyuan Gungun App. Through in-depth data mining and professional investment advisory services, the app is designed to give diverse users timely, efficient and actionable investment advice.

As competition in mobile financial information services intensifies, market conditions can shift in seconds, and timely access to information can directly affect investment outcomes. Delivering large volumes of market alerts, investment strategies, and proprietary research reports accurately and on time has therefore become a critical challenge for Yuanda Information as it looks to sharpen the user experience of its app.

I. Racing Against Time: User Engagement Challenges for Financial Information Apps

Caiyuan Gungun App’s user base closely follows capital markets events and is highly sensitive to the timeliness of information. This creates several demanding push notification challenges in day-to-day operations:

Extremely high timeliness requirements with no room for delay: In equity capital markets, every second counts. Delayed push notifications, whether covering sudden policy developments, sector movements or individual stock alerts during trading hours, can cause information to go stale almost immediately, directly undermining the user experience and investment decisions.



Traffic surges that can easily overwhelm traditional channels: Around 9:25 a.m. before market open, 1:00 p.m. at the start of afternoon trading, and 2:30 p.m. approaching market close, user activity simultaneously spikes across the platform. The resulting surge of millions of concurrent messages can quickly overwhelm traditional messaging channels, causing congestion or message loss.



Fragmented device ecosystems that limit the reach of important messages: China’s Android ecosystem is highly fragmented, and mainstream mobile operating systems typically regulate background app activity. Once an app goes idle, conventional push channels are vulnerable to restrictions or disconnections. Without system-level push access, critical notifications such as key trading reminders and risk alerts face a meaningfully higher risk of non-delivery.



II. JPush’s Financial-Grade Solution

To address these challenges, Yuanda Information selected Aurora Mobile’s JPush solution to build a high-speed, stable and precise message delivery system for the Caiyuan Gungun App.

Millisecond-level delivery to help users capture market opportunities

Leveraging Aurora Mobile’s unique intelligent routing strategy and dedicated high-speed message transmission mechanism, JPush can automatically bypass network congestion points. From market-wide broadcasts to millions of users before market open to personalized alerts triggered by movements in a user’s watchlist during trading hours, the system supports high-concurrency, millisecond-level delivery - helping Caiyuan Gungun App users stay one step ahead in fast-moving markets.

Comprehensive vendor channel coverage to strengthen system-level delivery

JPush supports Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web, with access to Aurora Mobile’s proprietary push channel alongside FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), APNs (Apple Push Notification Service), and native channels for major device manufacturers including Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, ASUS, and NIO Phone. This breadth of official push channel support helps Caiyuan Gungun App maximize delivery rates for critical notifications, ensuring that trading strategy reminders and risk alerts reach users through compliant and efficient system-level channels.

Intelligent tagging and segmentation to avoid indiscriminate messaging

Users of the app are highly sensitive to irrelevant or excessive notifications. With Aurora Mobile’s flexible tagging and segmentation tools allow the Caiyuan Gungun App operations team to deliver highly personalized push notifications based on each user's watchlists, tracked sectors, and risk profile. Long-term investors receive in-depth research reports; short-term traders receive intraday market signals. This result is shift from broad-based push notifications to targeted, high-value engagement.

III. Outcomes: driving operational efficiency and user trust

Since fully integrating JPush, the Caiyuan Gungun App has seen significant improvement across its core operating metrics:

Core message delivery rate improved significantly

The addition of system-level channels has significantly improved delivery rates of key intraday strategies and breaking news, providing more reliable transmission of core financial service notifications.

User activity, including DAU, increased steadily

Timely and high-value pre- and post-market updates drive users back to the app at key moments, reactivating dormant users and boosting engagement. This has contributed to sustained growth in the app’s average daily active users.

Technology team streamlined operations

Aurora Mobile’s standardized and highly compatible SDK frees Yuanda Information’s development team from the constant effort of adapting to the ever-changing push notification rules of different mobile device manufacturers. As a result, the team is able to concentrate resources on the research, development and iteration of the app’s financial intelligence algorithms.

The essence of financial services is trust, and the speed and accuracy of information underpin that trust. With its robust technological capabilities, Aurora Mobile has proven to be not only a reliable technical backbone for Yuanda Information large-scale message delivery needs, but also a strategic technology partner as it advances its digital and intelligent investment advisory capabilities. Looking ahead, the two parties will look to deepen their collaboration and explore new models of scenario-based, real-time financial engagement in the AI era, helping a broader base of users manage their wealth with greater efficiency and confidence.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com