Kyivstar and Ukraine’s Securities Regulator Sign Memorandum to Advance Capital Markets Development and Expand Investment Access

KYIV, Ukraine and GDANSK, Poland and NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the parent company of JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine (NSSMC) at the Ukrainian Recovery Conference. The agreement establishes a framework for advancing Ukraine’s capital markets, expanding investment opportunities for citizens, and strengthening the integration of Ukraine’s financial infrastructure into the global economy.





Left to right: Oleksii Semeniuk, Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine; Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy of Ukraine; Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar Group.

As part of the MoU framework, the parties will conduct a preliminary regulatory and legal assessment of mechanisms through which Kyivstar’s existing Nasdaq-listed shares could be made accessible to investors in Ukraine through established brokerage channels. The aim is to give people in Ukraine the opportunity to invest in Ukrainian companies they know and use every day, even if the company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq.

“Ukrainian investors deserve greater opportunities to participate in the success of homegrown companies through transparent, market-based mechanisms that meet global standards,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar Group and CEO of PJSC Kyivstar. “We are committed to initiatives that strengthen Ukraine’s capital markets and facilitate their integration into the international financial ecosystem. This Memorandum represents an important milestone in creating the regulatory and operational framework necessary to bring these opportunities to life.”

“Ukrainians are accustomed to being customers of leading companies, but they should also have more opportunities to invest in them. Our goal is to create clear, transparent, and secure mechanisms that enable citizens to allow for this. The Memorandum with Kyivstar marks an important step toward making Ukraine’s capital markets more accessible to individuals and expanding investment opportunities for citizens," said Oleksii Semeniuk, Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine.

The partnership will focus on jointly assessing the regulatory, legal, and organizational requirements needed to advance this initiative in full compliance with Ukrainian legislation and U.S. federal securities laws.

About the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine (NSSMC)

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine (NSSMC) is the national regulator responsible for overseeing and supervising Ukraine’s capital markets and organized commodity markets.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, capital markets development and integration of Ukraine's financial infrastructure with global markets. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine (NSSMC), or that the Memorandum will result in any definitive agreement, regulatory authorization, or implemented program, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in Kyivstar Group’s annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by applicable laws.

Contact information

Kyivstar Group Ltd

Investor Relations

ir@kyivstargroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86aa3b05-6ffe-4f25-b53a-605778e9fceb