Opening a Coastal City to Welcome Global Guests: The 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions Successfully Held in Dalian

DALIAN, China, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 23 to 25, the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (also known as 2026 Summer Davos) was held in Dalian, Liaoning province. More than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions gathered in this coastal city to explore new pathways for global economic development under the theme "Innovating at Scale".

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This year's forum featured, for the first time, a same-floor layout for all meeting venues, and introduced an Interactive Space discussion format and multiple live podcast sessions. The forum upheld green principles throughout its duration. The main venue was powered entirely by 100% renewable electricity, and more than 85% of the construction and decoration materials were recycled.

Participants from around the world closely followed and highly praised China's achievements in developing new quality productive forces. They noted that China's innovation and openness have become a bright spot in addressing global economic uncertainties and that the vast opportunities presented by Chinese modernization will further boost global economic recovery and promote inclusive growth worldwide.

Leveraging its unique geographic advantage of being surrounded by the sea on three sides, Dalian has steadily strengthened its clean energy industrial chain. A growing number of enterprises engaged in clean energy research and development, manufacturing, and equipment production are rapidly clustering in the city, providing sustained momentum for the growth of its green industries.

Relevant officials from the World Economic Forum highly commended Dalian's longstanding support for the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, praising the city for its openness, vitality, and a pragmatic sense of responsibility. Officials from the Dalian Municipal Government stated that the city is stepping up its efforts to establish itself as an international hub for shipping, logistics, and finance in Northeast Asia. Dalian has forged economic and trade ties with more than 200 countries and regions, while concurrently advancing the development of a regional center for scientific and technological innovation. The city is striving to build a modern coastal city that is livable, business-friendly, and tourism-oriented, with the slogan "Come to Dalian to See the Sea" becoming one of its calling cards.

Source: Dalian Municipal Preparation and Coordination Committee for the Annual Meeting of the New Champions