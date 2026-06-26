Mavenir Wins Deutsche Telekom's Partner of the Year Award for Best Network Innovation

BONN, Germany, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the software company building cloud-native, AI-by-design mobile networks, today announced it has won the Deutsche Telekom Partner of the Year Award for Best Network Innovation. The award was presented at the Telekom Campus Fair 2026 by Deutsche Telekom’s senior leadership.





This recognition underscores Mavenir’s pivotal role in the Most Energy Efficient Core (MeeC) initiative, a flagship collaboration with Deutsche Telekom built on its Horizontal TelCo Cloud – the company’s own cloud architecture and a blueprint for the telecommunications industry. MeeC has redefined energy efficiency in 5G Core networks, delivering up to 65% reduction in energy consumption during low-traffic periods while maintaining uncompromised performance and service quality.

Launched in 2025, MeeC applies advanced AI-driven traffic analysis and predictive workload optimisation to identify and eliminate energy waste across 5G Core functions - without compromising network performance or service quality. The project demonstrated that significant energy reductions are achievable at commercial scale in live network environments.

Pardeep Kohli, Chief Executive Officer at Mavenir, said: "Winning Deutsche Telekom's Partner Award is a tremendous honour for the entire Mavenir team. MeeC is a compelling demonstration of what becomes possible when cloud-native architecture, AI-driven automation, and genuine partnership combine. Sustainable networks are not a future ambition - they are an operational reality, and we are proud to have helped Deutsche Telekom prove that at scale."

The Telekom Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions from Deutsche Telekom partners in the fields of network technology, operations, and sustainability. The award was also jointly presented to AMD in recognition of their contribution to the MeeC initiative.

Information to the Editor:

Most energy efficient Core: Mobile World Congress presentation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mw2g-CSSAtI

About MeeC (Most Energy Efficient Core)

MeeC is a Deutsche Telekom innovation program focused on transforming 5G Core efficiency through intelligent automation. Key achievements include:

Up to 65% energy savings versus baseline operations

AI-powered traffic prediction and real-time scaling

Dynamic workload consolidation across cloud-native functions

Zero-touch automation enabling continuous optimisation

Proven deployment in a live Tier-1 production network

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri

PR@mavenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7cc50fe-62ad-4a40-b285-74324d5d708e