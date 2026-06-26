Fluke Earns Top Honors Across Industrial Technology, Reliability, and Electrical Testing

Everett, Washington, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Fluke Corporation is setting the pace for innovation across industrial, electrical, and reliability applications, earning top honors over the past year from leading industry media outlets for solutions that help professionals improve safety, productivity, and performance.

Among the honors, CalStudio®, Fluke’s SaaS-based calibration software, earned a Silver Product of the Year Award from Control Engineering for transforming calibration lab operations through a cloud-based platform that streamlines workflows, improves collaboration, and enhances accuracy.

RotAlign®, the Company's next-generation laser shaft alignment technology, received a Bronze Product of the Year Award from Plant Engineering for simplifying alignment workflows, improving asset reliability, and reducing maintenance time through its innovative single-laser technology.

Fluke was also named a CE Pro 100 Brand Award winner in the Tools and Testers category, reflecting the trust professionals place in Fluke products for their accuracy, reliability, durability, and performance. Together, these awards underscore Fluke's commitment to developing customer-driven innovations that solve real-world challenges and deliver measurable value in the field.

Fluke's leadership was further recognized at the latest Pro Tool Innovation Awards, where the company’s products earned top honors across multiple categories, including:

• Fluke Shaft Alignment Solution – Winner, Test & Measurement – Laser Alignment

• Fluke 283 FC True-RMS CAT III 1500 V Digital Multimeter provides the safety and accuracy to work in high-voltage solar environments with capabilities that streamline technician workflows – Winner, Test & Measurement – Multimeters

• Fluke iSee™ Mobile Thermal Camera is a pocket-sized, portable thermal camera with the resolution to deliver detailed image quality – Winner, Test & Measurement – Thermal Imaging

From predictive maintenance and electrical testing to thermal imaging, these awards highlight Fluke's ability to bring customer-driven solutions to market that help professionals work with greater confidence, safety, and efficiency.

“These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect the real-world impact our products have on the professionals who rely on them every day," said Parker Burke, President of Fluke Corporation. "Innovation starts with listening to customers and collaborating closely with them to understand the challenges they face in the field. Their insights help us develop technologies that improve safety, increase efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We are honored to be recognized by some of the most respected industry and trade publications.”

Fluke's reputation for quality and performance was further reinforced by recognition from leading consumer and professional publications. Fluke multimeters received the highest ranking in This Old House magazine's multimeter evaluations and were named the "Best Overall" multimeter by Popular Mechanics, reflecting the trust that professionals place in Fluke products for accuracy, reliability, and durability.

For more than 75 years, Fluke has delivered the tools, software, and solutions that help professionals keep the world's critical infrastructure running. The company's portfolio spans electrical testing, thermal imaging, calibration, industrial maintenance, reliability, and connected software solutions used by technicians, engineers, and maintenance professionals around the globe.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FAQ’s

Q: Why did Fluke CalStudio receive the Silver Product of the Year Award from Control Engineering?

A: CalStudio earned a Silver Product of the Year Award from Control Engineering for transforming calibration lab operations through a cloud-based platform that centralizes procedures, streamlines workflows, and improves efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration.

Q: Why did Fluke RotAlign receive the Bronze Product of the Year Award from Plant Engineering?

A: RotAlign earned a Bronze Product of the Year Award from Plant Engineering for simplifying shaft alignment with Fluke's single-laser, dual-detector technology, helping maintenance teams reduce downtime, improve reliability, and complete alignments faster and more accurately.

Q: Why was Fluke named a CE Pro 100 Brand Award winner in the Tools and Testers category?

A: Fluke was named a CE Pro 100 Brand Award winner in the Tools and Testers category based on the confidence professional integrators place in Fluke products for their accuracy, reliability, durability, and performance in the field.

Q: How many Pro Tool Innovation Awards did Fluke win, and which Fluke products received them?

A: Fluke won three Pro Tool Innovation Awards, recognizing the Fluke Shaft Alignment Solution in the Laser Alignment category, the Fluke 283 FC True-RMS CAT III 1500 V Digital Multimeter in the Multimeters category, and the Fluke iSee™ Mobile Thermal Camera in the Thermal Imaging category.