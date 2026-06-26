BetMGM Opens Preregistration for Alberta Players Ahead of July 13 Market Launch

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced the opening of pre-registration for its online sportsbook and online casino in Alberta. Pending regulatory approval, BetMGM will officially launch on July 13, marking the company’s first international expansion since entering Ontario in 2022.

“Alberta players can enjoy legendary experiences as well as the same product strength, responsible gambling leadership, and MGM-powered rewards that fueled BetMGM’s growth in Ontario,” said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. “Alberta represents a significant opportunity to drive meaningful impact as we build on our momentum across North America.”

To celebrate its Alberta launch, BetMGM will be sponsoring a sweepstakes offering Albertans a chance to win an ultimate NHL prize – two regular season tickets to the NHL team of their choice for the 2026-2027 NHL season. The contest is free to enter with no purchase or sign-up necessary. Full details, including rules and entry instructions, are available at seatsfortheseason.com. Must be 18+ and physically located in Alberta. The NHL and its affiliated entities are not sponsors of this contest. Terms and conditions apply.

Live and Legendary in Alberta

BetMGM makes unforgettable moments of sports and gaming even more personal, powerful, and fun through unmatched digital technology and evocative player experiences. Highlights include:



Play. Earn. Redeem: Unlock Vegas with BetMGM Rewards. Digital play, real-world rewards across the MGM and BetMGM ecosystem.





Unlock Vegas with BetMGM Rewards. Digital play, real-world rewards across the MGM and BetMGM ecosystem. Award-Winning Online Casino: Over 4,000 titles at launch, including exclusive slot games, jackpot slots, table games, live dealer experiences, and arcade-style content. Live‑streamed play from the Playtech studio at MGM Grand Las Vegas is coming soon and BetMGM’s progressive jackpot will be extended to include Alberta.





Over 4,000 titles at launch, including exclusive slot games, jackpot slots, table games, live dealer experiences, and arcade-style content. Live‑streamed play from the Playtech studio at MGM Grand Las Vegas is coming soon and BetMGM’s progressive jackpot will be extended to include Alberta. Premium Mobile Sportsbook Experience: BetMGM’s mobile app delivers a fast, intuitive and rewarding experience with a streamlined interface and quick navigation. Alberta players can access popular betting markets, live wagering options, and team and player research all in one place.





BetMGM’s mobile app delivers a fast, intuitive and rewarding experience with a streamlined interface and quick navigation. Alberta players can access popular betting markets, live wagering options, and team and player research all in one place. Responsible Gambling to Ensure Betting Remains Safe, Fun and Sustainable : BetMGM exceeds Alberta’s mandatory responsible gambling requirements, including accreditation under the Responsible Gambling Council’s RG Check program, which is required for all operators in the province’s regulated market. From market launch, BetMGM will offer a comprehensive suite of responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, session reminders, and cooling off periods and will integrate with Alberta’s centralized self-exclusion system, allowing players to self-exclude across all licensed gaming platforms.





: BetMGM exceeds Alberta’s mandatory responsible gambling requirements, including accreditation under the Responsible Gambling Council’s RG Check program, which is required for all operators in the province’s regulated market. From market launch, BetMGM will offer a comprehensive suite of responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, session reminders, and cooling off periods and will integrate with Alberta’s centralized self-exclusion system, allowing players to self-exclude across all licensed gaming platforms. BetMGM and Corus Entertainment: BetMGM has partnered with Corus Entertainment to leverage Corus’ strong local presence. Corus will connect BetMGM with Albertan audiences through its extensive owned media ecosystem, including radio, podcasts, and streaming platforms, positioning the brand as a key player in entertainment. Informed by Corus Consumer Insights, the strategy focuses on high-impact, culturally relevant activations such as co-branded contests and exclusive Las Vegas experiences. The partnership also includes broad media integrations – from radio station sponsorships and CFL broadcasts to Connected TV placements- ensuring sustained visibility and engagement across the market.



Christopher Mercer, Senior Vice President, Media Sales and Solutions, Corus Entertainment, said, “This partnership with BetMGM highlights the strength of Corus Entertainment’s trusted brands and deep audience connections across our local markets. By combining the broad reach of our radio stations, digital properties, streaming platforms and podcast network, we’re creating new ways for brands to engage consumers through relevant content, premium experiences and innovative advertising solutions, bringing BetMGM closer to audiences in authentic and impactful ways.”

How to Preregister for BetMGM Alberta

Starting today, residents of Alberta age 18+ can create a BetMGM account by visiting BetMGM.ca.





Preregistered players can deposit funds and place bets when the market launches on July 13.





At launch, pre-registered members will be among the first to access BetMGM’s full suite of sports betting, online casino, and live dealer casino games.



For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://casino.betmgm.ca/en/blog/ or https://sports.betmgm.ca/en/blog.