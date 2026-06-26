QGold Announces 2026 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (“QGold” or the “Company”) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 13, 2026 (the “Circular”) for the 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 54.832% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 25, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Dr. Andreas Rompel 82.954 17.046 Scott R.G. Parsons 100 0 Tito Gandhi 100 0 Peter Tagliamonte 99.972 0.028 Jamsheed Mehta 100 0



Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, and the adoption of a new omnibus incentive plan (the “Omnibus Plan”), as more particularly described in the Circular. A copy of the Circular is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

QGold’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

The Company also announces today that it has granted 200,000 stock options to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Omnibus Plan. The options vest immediately, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and may be exercised at a price of $0.205 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America, led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA — a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability, and district-scale exploration potential.

The Company remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development, and long-term shareholder value creation through the development of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Moore

VP Corporate Development

Cell: +1 (416) 903-3586

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

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