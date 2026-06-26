Abaxx Marks Two-Year Anniversary of Abaxx Exchange Launch

Abaxx Exchange has launched 18 futures contracts since trading commenced on June 28, 2024.

Year to date, Abaxx Exchange volume has reached 1,096,503 contracts, compared to 160,854 contracts traded in full-year 2025.

TORONTO and SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), today commemorates the second anniversary of Abaxx Exchange, providing an update on its commercial momentum and ecosystem expansion since trading commenced on June 28, 2024.

Abaxx Exchange has launched 18 new futures contracts with active trading across 7 markets

Trading commenced in Abaxx’s Gulf of Mexico (GOM FOB) and North Pacific Asia (NPA DAP) liquefied natural gas (“ LNG ”) futures on June 28, 2024, which are the only physically-backed LNG futures trading globally.

”) futures on June 28, 2024, which are the only physically-backed LNG futures trading globally. In battery materials, Nickel Sulphate Singapore (NSS) and Lithium Carbonate Singapore, Rotterdam and Baltimore (LCS, LCR and LCB) futures are the only U.S. dollar-denominated, physically deliverable benchmarks outside China for nickel sulphate and lithium carbonate.

In precious metals, Gold Singapore (GKS) futures are the only kilobar gold futures deliverable into Singapore, and Silver Singapore (SSP) futures are the first globally accessible, 1,000 ounce silver futures contract for silver of 0.9999 fineness.

The weather-linked product suite includes the world’s first wind and solar futures indexed to installed generation capacity, with contracts listed across key European and U.S. power markets.

In environmental markets, CORSIA Phase 1 (CP1) and Jurisdictional REDD+ (RD1) futures support exchange-traded price discovery for carbon markets tied to aviation compliance and jurisdictional forest carbon programs.





Trading volume has surpassed 1,000,000 contracts year-to-date, a 581% increase over FY-2025



First trades, deliveries, and volume records

First trade milestones include the first carbon futures block trades, involving Mercuria; the first nickel sulphate and lithium carbonate futures block trades, involving Traxys; and the first Germany Onshore Wind (GWM) futures block trade, involving Gunvor.

First delivery milestones include the first successful delivery under a CORSIA Phase 1 (CP1) futures contract, involving Mercuria, which marked the first voluntary carbon market futures contract delivered through FCMs and a regulated clearinghouse; and the first Gold Singapore (GKS) futures position carried through to physical delivery, involving MTS Gold Group, with clearing services provided by StoneX and KGI Securities.

Abaxx Exchange reached a new weekly trading volume record of 54,740 contracts during the week of March 16–20, 2026, followed by a new single-day trading volume record of 50,277 contracts on May 14, 2026.





Year-to-date trading activity

As of June 25, 2026, Abaxx Exchange volume has reached 1,096,503 contracts, compared to 160,854 contracts traded in full-year 2025, representing an increase of approximately 582% over the prior year. With 3 trading days remaining in June, total exchange volume reached 317,964 contracts, an 11% increase over the prior month.

Average daily volume across all listed products reached 17,665 contracts per day in June 2026¹, compared to 638 contracts per day in 2025.

Daily open interest averaged 1,411 in June 2026¹, compared to a daily average of 235 in 2025.

Combined volume across Abaxx’s physically deliverable LNG futures reached 180,742 contracts year-to-date, compared to 41,617 contracts traded in 2025, representing an increase of approximately 334%.

Gold Singapore (GKS) futures volume reached 781,352 contracts year-to-date, compared to 118,252 contracts traded in 2025, representing an increase of approximately 561%.

Combined volume across CORSIA Phase 1 (CP1) and Jurisdictional REDD+ (RD1) futures reached 23,245 contracts year-to-date, compared to 935 contracts traded in 2025.

Lithium Carbonate Singapore (LCS) futures volume reached 19,401 contracts year-to-date, compared to 40 contracts traded in 2025.

Silver Singapore (SSP) futures volume reached 91,763 contracts from its May 22, 2026 launch through June 25, 2026, including 25,550 contracts traded on June 25, 2026, the contract’s highest-volume trading day to date.

Continues to gain recognition from regulators as a global exchange



In November 2025, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission granted Abaxx Exchange registration as a Foreign Board of Trade, enabling direct access for U.S.-based firms.

In April 2026, Abaxx Exchange registered as an Organised Market Place with the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators, supporting market participants’ ability to meet reporting obligations under the European Union’s Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency.

Abaxx Exchange ecosystem of clearing firms, ISVs, and brokers continues to grow



Abaxx Exchange currently has 11 independent software vendors connected, with 5 more in the pipeline; 7 clearing firms connected, with 14 more in the pipeline; and 22 brokers connected, with 10 more in the pipeline.

The 7 futures commission merchants (“ FCM ”) currently connected to Abaxx Exchange include 4 clearing members: StoneX Financial Pte Ltd., KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., ADM Investor Services Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte Ltd. Additional indirect clearing services are available through Marex Spectron International Limited, Mizuho, and Straits Financial.

”) currently connected to Abaxx Exchange include 4 clearing members: StoneX Financial Pte Ltd., KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., ADM Investor Services Singapore Pte. Ltd., and Yongan International Financial (Singapore) Pte Ltd. Additional indirect clearing services are available through Marex Spectron International Limited, Mizuho, and Straits Financial. Abaxx Exchange is connected to front-office, trading, back-office, market surveillance, and data distribution platforms, including Trading Technologies, CQG, Stellar Trading Systems, Trayport, ZEMA Global, TradingView, ipushpull, and LSEG.





¹June-to-date trading volume includes trading days between June 1, 2026 and June 25, 2026.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

Abaxx Labs is the Company’s center for engaging with the developer community to create the next generation of technology that will build smarter markets through open-source software tools that promote the use of Abaxx’s ID++ technologies.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

tara@abaxx.tech



Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx’s objectives, future plans, impacts of its futures contracts, continued recognition from regulators and Abaxx’s role in the development of energy and commodities markets. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.