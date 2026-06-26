Defiance Analytics and ExchangiFi Enter Strategic Partnership to Market 351 Exchange ETFs to Advisors

MIAMI, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance Analytics , the marketing technology firm for ETF issuers, and ExchangiFi , the 351 Exchange Marketplace, today announced a partnership to launch the first marketing campaign built specifically for Section 351 exchange ETFs. The campaign helps ETF issuers find high-intent advisors for their 351 exchange ETF launches.

Odyssey is Defiance Analytics’ AI driven advisor attribution platform. It scores advisor intent across many data points to show issuers which advisors are most likely to engage with their fund. Odyssey then runs the outreach through email, calls, and LinkedIn, with a dashboard that tracks every touchpoint designed to improve cold outreach success rates.

ExchangiFi brings proprietary lists and data sources built around the section 351 exchanges . Adding these new data sources lets Odyssey narrow in further on advisors who fit the specific 351 exchange opportunity behind each fund. The result is the first and only tool that matches advisors to a 351 exchange ETF launch.

ExchangiFi operates the marketplace for 351 exchange ETFs. It is the only place to find every 351 ETF during its open window. The open window is the period when a fund accepts securities. It opens once the fund has an effective SEC registration and can market the opportunity. It closes on the launch date, when the fund starts trading. ExchangiFi's software facilitates each transaction in a way that is compliant and simple for the advisor.

“Odyssey finds the advisors most likely to back a fund,” said Jacob Ingram, Founder and CEO of Defiance Analytics. “ExchangiFi gives us the data to do that for 351 exchange launches, a market no one else can target. Together we are pointing issuers straight at the right advisors.”

“A 351 exchange launch is typically just a few months and fund sponsors need a highly targeted solution to find the right advisors,” said Matt Bucklin, Founder and CEO of ExchangiFi. “We know the advisors that are interested in a 351 conversion of their clients’ portfolios, and Odyssey reaches them. This is the first time an issuer can market a 351 exchange ETF to the advisors who actually want it.”

About Defiance Analytics

Defiance Analytics is a marketing technology and distribution intelligence firm for Asset Managers. Its work has supported the marketing of more than 250 funds, facilitating more than $30 billion in assets. Through Odyssey, Defiance helps asset managers reach high-intent advisors with intent scoring and automated outreach. Learn more at defianceanalytics.com .

About ExchangiFi, LLC

ExchangiFi is a TaxTech company that operates the only 351 Exchange Marketplace, the only place to find every 351 exchange ETF in its open window. Its software connects wealth managers with ETF issuers and turns complex Section 351 exchanges into compliant, tax-deferred conversions of portfolios into new ETF shares. For more information, visit ExchangiFi.com .

Media contacts: