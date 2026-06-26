Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) common stock between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, August 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Erasca class action lawsuit. Captioned Cheng v. Erasca, Inc., No. 26-cv-03481 (S.D. Cal.), the Erasca class action lawsuit charges Erasca and certain of Erasca’s top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Erasca class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-erasca-inc-class-action-lawsuit-eras.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Erasca is a clinical-stage precision oncology company that focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca’s product pipeline includes ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue for the treatment of patients with RAS-mutated solid tumors.

The Erasca class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ERAS-0015’s preclinical data was based on improper comparisons to Revolution Medicines, Inc. and placed Erasca at risk of violating patent and trade secret protections; and (ii) based on the foregoing, the defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to ERAS-0015.

On April 27, 2026, before the market opened, Erasca allegedly disclosed that it received a letter from Revolution Medicines, Inc. asserting that Erasca’s ERAS-0015 infringes on a Revolution Medicines, Inc. patent and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation. On this news, the price of Erasca stock fell nearly 11%, according to the complaint.

The Erasca class action lawsuit further alleges that after market close on April 27, 2026, Erasca reported preliminary Phase I clinical data for ERAS-0015 and disclosed that one patient who received 24 mg of ERAS-0015 had died approximately one month after starting ERAS-0015. Erasca allegedly further disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses and “not based on any head-to-head clinical trials,” and that such comparisons are “inherently limited and such data may not be directly comparable.” On this news, the price of Erasca stock declined more than 48%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Erasca common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Erasca class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Erasca class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Erasca class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Erasca class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com