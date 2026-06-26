Centerra Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) will release its second quarter 2026 operating and financial results after the market closes on Tuesday July 28, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday July 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details for the conference call and webcast are included below.

Webcast

Participants can access the webcast at the following webcast link.

An archive of the webcast will be available until the end of day on October 29, 2026.

Conference Call

Participants can register for the conference call at the following registration link. Upon registration, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. This process will bypass the live operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.

Participants who prefer to dial in and speak with a live operator can access the call by dialing 1-833-821-3536 or 647-846-2628. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

After the call, an audio recording will be made available via telephone for one month, until the end of day August 29, 2026. The recording can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 412-317-0088 and using the access code 8809710. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra’s website at www.centerragold.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/

Presentation slides will be available on Centerra’s website at www.centerragold.com.



About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

Lisa Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(416) 204-3780

Lisa.Wilkinson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.