Global Uranium Corp. Commences Ambient Noise Tomography Survey at the Astro Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that an Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey has commenced at the Astro Project (“Astro” or the “Project”), located in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Company holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in Astro from Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”), the project’s underlying owner and operator, subject to the satisfaction of certain earn-in requirements. The ANT survey forms part of the next phase of exploration following Global's completion of the Phase 1 earn-in requirements under its option agreement with Cosa.

The ANT survey is the next step in advancing Astro following the completion of a 2025 airborne geophysical program, which defined a significant east-northeast trending conductive corridor across the Project, providing the foundation for the current follow-up work. The upcoming ANT survey will be completed by CAUR Technologies of Quebec, Canada, and is designed to deliver high-resolution shear wave velocity models to support geological interpretation and drill targeting by helping delineate lithological contrasts, structural features, and alteration zones within the lower Athabasca sandstone and upper basement rocks.

The survey will focus on the AS-1 target area (Figure 1), which covers a significant portion of a 25-kilometre-long conductive corridor defined by Cosa’s 2025 project-wide airborne survey. Conductive corridors of this type are considered important exploration targets in the Athabasca Basin and are commonly associated with structural settings that host uranium deposits elsewhere in the basin. The survey design includes the deployment of 300 seismic sensors and is expected to take approximately two months to complete. Results from the survey are expected to help Global and Cosa identify and prioritize the most prospective areas for additional exploration, including potential follow-up ground electromagnetic surveying and future diamond drill targeting.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global, stated, “We are pleased to see the next phase of work now underway at Astro. This survey is an important step in helping us narrow our focus across a large and highly prospective target area in the Athabasca Basin. Our goal is to keep advancing Astro in a disciplined way, using the right technical work at each stage to build toward future drill targets.

Figure 1. The “AS-1” and “AS-2” target zones identified from the 2025 ZTEM survey.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101".

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Project in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Project (with Cosa Resources Corp.) in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; the Airline Project in the northern Wind River Basin, Wyoming, USA; as well as additional projects across the Gas Hills and Great Divide Districts in Wyoming.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Ungad Chadda

CEO



587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the Project, including the prospectivity of the Project, its potential to host extensions of the McArthur River/Fox Lake Structural Corridor and other beneficial geological trends; and the Company’s and Cosa’s exploration plans with respect to the Project, including the Project’s candidacy for advanced geophysical exploration and drilling to delineate compelling targets. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that: the historical work done with respect to the Project is representative of the actual geological nature of the Project; that the Project may share the geological characteristics of nearby projects, deposits and mines; and that the Company and Cosa will successfully collaborate with respect to the exploration of the Project pursuant to the Option Agreement, including by progressing advanced geophysical exploration and drilling. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not earn-in to any interest in the Project pursuant to the Option Agreement; risks inherent in the Company and Cosa’s joint exploration of the Project, including the risk that the Company and Cosa disagree on the manner or timeline for the exploration of the Project and/or are unable to collaborate on the exploration of the Project successfully pursuant to the Option Agreement; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; that the characteristics of the Project may not reflect the characteristics of nearby projects, deposits and mines; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the CSE’s approval of the share issuances pursuant to the Option Agreement and the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits to conduct exploration on the Project; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks; title and environmental risks; and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/407e8f12-8508-4a60-88c4-ca2ebc271afc