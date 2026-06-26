MoneySimpler Launches Free Multi-Strategy AI Trading Robot for Cryptocurrency, Stock, and Forex Markets

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler has launched its AI-powered multi-strategy quantitative trading robot, a free and fully automated solution designed to simplify the process for a wider range of users to participate in the stock, forex, and cryptocurrency markets.

Unlike traditional trading methods that typically require continuous market monitoring, complex parameter settings, and frequent manual operations, MoneySimpler reduces complexity. Its free AI-powered multi-strategy quantitative trading contracts provide users with a more convenient trading experience, requiring no programming or quantitative trading experience, and eliminating the need for prolonged market monitoring.





The platform's core lies in its fully automated trading model. Users no longer need to configure complex parameters, track the market 24/7, or frequently manually adjust their trading strategies. MoneySimpler combines an AI-powered automated trading system with a multi-strategy quantitative model, aiming to make automated trading simpler and easier to use.

More importantly, with its free trial, lower barriers to entry, and simplified user experience, MoneySimpler makes it easier for ordinary investors in the stock, forex, and cryptocurrency sectors to use AI-automated trading tools.

How to Get Started with the MoneySimpler AI Trading Robot for Free

Getting started with MoneySimpler is very simple. Users can experience AI-automated trading in just three steps.

Register an Account

Create a MoneySimpler account. New users can experience the platform's features for free.

Choose an AI Quantitative Trading Solution

After logging in, select a suitable AI multi-strategy quantitative trading solution based on your needs.

Activate AI Automated Trading

Once the solution is activated, the system will automatically run according to the selected strategy, helping users participate in cryptocurrency, stock, and forex market trading.

This simple operation process reflects MoneySimpler's commitment to lowering the barrier to entry for AI automated trading, allowing more investors to easily experience AI quantitative trading.

A free AI-powered quantitative trading bot designed to enable smarter and easier cross-market trading

With the continued growth in demand for automated financial instruments, AI-driven quantitative trading is gradually becoming an important component of modern multi-asset investing. More and more investors are seeking solutions that can reduce frequent operations, improve trading efficiency, and simplify the trading process.

MoneySimpler's AI-powered multi-strategy quantitative trading contracts are built on this trend, providing stock, forex, and cryptocurrency investors with a simpler and more efficient automated trading experience.

MoneySimpler offers a free trial program to help lower the barrier to entry for first-time AI quantitative trading users and meet the growing market demand for automated and easy-to-use trading tools.

Combining artificial intelligence with professional team support to enhance the trading experience

MoneySimpler's AI trading bot combines an AI-driven system with expert team support to provide users with a more complete and seamless trading experience.

This model is primarily designed to lower the barrier to entry for trading, making it especially suitable for users with limited time, insufficient experience, or unfamiliarity with technical settings. The platform aims to reduce the pressure on users to build strategies from scratch and frequently respond to market changes through a clearer operational framework.

For users looking to trade in a smarter, more convenient way, this model offers several key advantages:

• Reduced reliance on manual intervention, increasing trading efficiency

• Easier experience with AI-automated trading

• Simple workflow, lowering the barrier to entry

• Support for stock, forex, and cryptocurrency markets

Driving AI-automated trading to more markets

As financial markets move towards greater automation, convenience, and intelligence, more and more investors are looking for simpler ways to participate in the stock, forex, and cryptocurrency markets, leading to increased attention on trading platforms that reduce operational complexity.

MoneySimpler aims to make AI-powered quantitative trading accessible to a wider range of investors, not just professional traders. By lowering the barrier to entry and simplifying the process, the platform allows more users to easily experience AI-automated trading.

The launch of free AI-powered multi-strategy quantitative trading contracts further demonstrates MoneySimpler's commitment to promoting the widespread adoption of AI-automated trading. Through a more intelligent and efficient trading experience, the platform aims to help more investors easily participate in cross-market trading.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is an AI-powered automated trading platform dedicated to making stock, forex, and cryptocurrency trading smarter and more convenient through AI-automated trading and multi-strategy quantitative models. The platform provides easy-to-use automated trading solutions to help investors participate in cross-market investments more easily.