Nuwellis Celebrates Five Years of Support of the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Consortium (PC⁴)

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces the five-year anniversary of its support of the annual conference for the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Consortium (PC4), an alliance aiming to improve the quality of care to patients with critical pediatric and congenital cardiovascular disease. Over the past five years, Nuwellis has collaborated with leading pediatric cardiac critical care institutions to support clinician education, scientific exchange, and awareness of fluid management strategies in critically ill children. Through these efforts, Nuwellis has helped foster dialogue around the growing clinical importance of fluid balance and the role of extracorporeal ultrafiltration therapies in pediatric intensive care settings.

“Children with complex cardiac conditions face unique challenges, and effective fluid management remains an important part of care,” said Nuwellis’ incoming CEO Mike McCormick. “Our long-standing support of PC4 reflects our commitment to advancing education and empowering clinicians to deliver the highest level of care to children with life-threatening cardiovascular conditions and prolonged hospital stays.”

Many of the nation's leading pediatric cardiac centers, including several participating in PC4, utilize the Aquadex® SmartFlow® system to help manage fluid overload in complex pediatric patients. Nuwellis supports multidisciplinary care teams through ongoing education and training focused on device utilization, therapy management, and patient safety. Nuwellis' Aquadex system is designed to provide precise ultrafiltration therapy for adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg and above who are suffering from fluid overload. It is currently being utilized in high-acuity settings including cardiac ICUs and pediatric ICUs.

Fluid overload is increasingly recognized as a significant contributor to morbidity among critically ill pediatric patients, particularly those treated in cardiac intensive care units. As pediatric clinicians seek more precise approaches to fluid management, educational initiatives supported by Nuwellis have contributed to greater awareness and discussion of evidence-based treatment strategies.

“Managing fluid overload in critically ill pediatric patients remains an important component of care in the cardiac ICU,” said PC4’s Immediate Past Executive Director, Sarah Tabbutt MD PhD. “Since 2022, at the PC4 annual conference, Nuwellis has supported education focused on the exchange of clinical insights that are essential to advancing the field.”

The pediatric market remains an important strategic focus for Nuwellis. The Company continues to strengthen relationships with leading pediatric centers and physician leaders while supporting forums, congresses, and collaborative initiatives that facilitate the exchange of best practices and practical experience in fluid management.

About PC4

PC4 is a collaborative of over 70 cardiac ICUs focused on quality improvement and research in the care of critically ill infants and children with congenital heart disease. Utilizing a revolutionary transparent collaborative learning process and robust data infrastructure they seek to improve outcomes in children with acquired and congenital heart disease.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

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