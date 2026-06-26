Quantum Cyber Approves Acquisition of Equity Stake in SpaceX

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) (“Quantum Cyber” or the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the engagement of investment banking professionals to facilitate the acquisition of an equity stake in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”).

The Board’s decision reflects the Company’s view that SpaceX’s low-earth orbit communications infrastructure, space-based sensing capabilities, and expanding U.S. defense portfolio are directly complementary to Quantum Cyber’s multi-domain autonomous defense platform. If acquired, the stake would be carried on the Company’s balance sheet as a strategic technology holding, direct asset-layer exposure to one of the most consequential defense and aerospace enterprises in the world.

This action is consistent with Quantum Cyber’s established approach to strategic collaboration: where the Company identifies a technology platform aligned with its defense mission, it pursues the deepest available form of that alignment, whether through licensing, partnership, or direct equity participation.

This announcement follows the Company’s execution on June 11, 2026 of a definitive Intellectual Property License Agreement with Project LightShift, Inc., through which Quantum Cyber secured exclusive worldwide rights to patent-protected quantum photonic array technology for defense drone applications, converting the quantum layer of its System-of-Systems platform from strategic positioning into a signed, definitive intellectual property transaction.

“SpaceX is central to the future of defense technology,” said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. “We are building a platform that operates across air, land, and sea, and we intend to be positioned at the intersection of autonomous defense and the infrastructure powering the next generation of it”.

The Company will provide further updates as this process advances.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company’s intention to engage investment banking professionals; the potential acquisition of an equity stake in SpaceX; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of any such stake, including its treatment as a strategic treasury holding on the Company’s balance sheet; and the Company’s broader business strategy and technology pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to identify or retain suitable investment banking advisors; (ii) the inability to source or acquire SpaceX equity on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) changes in SpaceX’s capitalization, valuation, or liquidity; (iv) regulatory or legal constraints on the acquisition of SpaceX shares; (v) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and subsequent filings. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com