Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Join the Russell Microcap® Index

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced that it is expected to be added to the Russell Microcap® Index, when the U.S. market opens on June 29, 2026 as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

“Joining the Russell Microcap® Index represents an important milestone in Mount Logan’s evolution as a U.S.-listed public company and an opportunity to further increase awareness of our platform among investors,” said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Logan. “Our Nasdaq listing in 2025 has positioned Mount Logan for greater visibility, improved accessibility to U.S. investors, and broader participation in U.S.-based investment mandates and index strategies. As we scale our business, we remain focused on growing Fee Related Earnings and Spread Related Earnings, deploying capital opportunistically, and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

The June Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2026, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of March 31, 2026, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.1 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit https://ir.mountlogan.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Contacts :

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

650 Madison Ave, Floor 3

New York, NY 10022

mlc.ir@mountlogan.com

Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company

andrew@smberger.com