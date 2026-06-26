RTEC Treecare Grows Regional Footprint with Acquisition of Maryland-Based Integrated Plant Care

FALLS CHURCH, VA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTEC Treecare, a Northern Virginia based Tree and Plant Health Care company, has acquired Integrated Plant Care, a Montgomery County, Maryland-based plant health care firm.



The acquisition marks RTEC’s continued growth throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC, extending its preservation-focused, science-based approach to a broader base of residential, commercial, and municipal clients across the region. For existing Integrated Plant Care clients, service continuity remains a priority; the same trusted relationships and care standards they rely on will carry forward under RTEC’s management.



“Integrated Plant Care has spent years earning the trust of homeowners and municipalities across Montgomery County. We’re not changing that relationship — we’re strengthening it with more resources, more expertise, and the same people they already know.”



— Andy Ross, Founder, RTEC Treecare



Both companies share the common values of environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and long-term tree preservation. Their mutual commitment to science-driven care and client service has made the transition a seamless fit.

About RTEC Treecare

Founded in 1996, RTEC Treecare is a leading arboricultural and plant health care company serving Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC. RTEC specializes in tree preservation, plant health care, pruning, and sustainable landscape management. Through science-based practices, advanced diagnostics, and a commitment to long-term stewardship, RTEC helps clients protect and enhance the value, health, and longevity of their trees and landscapes. As the company continues to grow through strategic partnerships with like-minded businesses, RTEC remains dedicated to preserving the legacy, relationships, and trusted service that clients depend on. For more information, visit www.rtectreecare.com.



https://thenewsfront.com/rtec-treecare-grows-regional-footprint-with-acquisition-of-maryland-based-integrated-plant-care/