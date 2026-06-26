Shareholders who lost money in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) (“Embecta” or the “Company”) between November 25, 2025 to May 4, 2026, inclusive.

Investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must file a motion by August 17, 2026.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

According to the filed complaint, Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, concealing the true state of Embecta’s fiscal results.

Embecta touted the Company’s pen needle business as strong just weeks prior to missing expectations and cutting 2026 fiscal guidance. On May 5, 2026, Embecta published second quarter 2026 fiscal results disclosing that the Company failed to meet its guidance for second quarter 2026 and lowered fiscal year 2026 guidance. Embecta revealed that revenue had declined by over 14%, materially lower than the prior guidance of 0% to a decline of 2% . Additionally, the Company lowered estimates for domestic performance, in part due to weakness in its pen needle sales.

From a closing market price of $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026, Embecta’s stock price fell to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026, a decline of over 57.8% in a single day.

Investors who purchased Embecta shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for August 17, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.