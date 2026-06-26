Standard Dental Labs Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Additional Dental Laboratory in the Tampa Bay Region

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) ("SDL" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing dental laboratory consolidator focused on the Florida market, today announced that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire another established dental laboratory located in the Tampa Bay region.

The identity of the laboratory and specific details regarding its operations remain confidential pursuant to the terms of the Letter of Intent and a mutual confidentiality agreement executed by both parties.

The transaction remains subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive acquisition agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will ultimately close.

"This LOI represents another important step in executing our strategy of building a highly efficient regional network of dental laboratories throughout Florida," said James D. Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Dental Labs Inc. "Our acquisition team continues to identify high-quality laboratories whose owners recognize the benefits of becoming part of a larger organization while maintaining their commitment to customer relationships and technical excellence."

The newly executed LOI follows the successful acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory last month and reflects the Company's continued progress in expanding its footprint throughout the Tampa Bay market. SDL believes that developing regional density creates opportunities to improve operational efficiency, expand service capabilities, strengthen customer relationships, and realize economies of scale across its laboratory network.

"Our acquisition pipeline remains active," Brooks added. "We continue to have productive discussions with laboratory owners throughout Central Florida who are evaluating succession planning, growth opportunities, and ways to remain competitive in an increasingly consolidated industry. We believe our disciplined acquisition strategy positions Standard Dental Labs to create long-term value for both our shareholders and our future acquisition partners."

Standard Dental Labs continues to pursue its long-term objective of acquiring and integrating independent dental laboratories across Florida through a disciplined, relationship-driven acquisition strategy.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is building one of Florida's leading dental laboratory organizations through the acquisition and integration of privately owned dental laboratories. The Company's strategy focuses on preserving local customer relationships while leveraging centralized management, operational efficiencies, advanced technology, and shared best practices to create a scalable statewide laboratory network.

For additional information, visit www.sdl.care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated revenue growth, future acquisitions, integration efforts, scalability, financing initiatives, operational synergies, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including integration risks, customer retention, operational performance, financing availability, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures published through OTC Markets.

The Company’s Regulation A offering statement referenced herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities except pursuant to the qualified offering circular. Any investment should be made only after careful review of the offering materials and risk factors contained therein.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923 • Email: info@sdl.care • Investors: https://sdl.care/investors

SOURCE: Standard Dental Labs Inc.