Maroon 5 and The Lumineers to Headline The Challenge, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Annual Festival and Fundraiser

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced the lineup for The Challenge, its annual music festival and fundraiser focused on promoting mental health in support of future generations. Hosted at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Global Home Office in Columbus, Ohio, the event brings the community together to celebrate the collective impact of the company’s key philanthropic partners.

Co-headlining the 24th annual festival is three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum band Maroon 5 and multi-platinum, internationally acclaimed alternative rock band The Lumineers. The lineup also features artists Dasha, Claire Rosinkranz, Almost Monday and local Columbus artists George Barrie and DJ Axcess.

The Challenge reflects Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s purpose to support and empower each generation on the journey to being and becoming who they are through its key partners: Glisten, The Jed Foundation, The Kids Mental Health Foundation, SeriousFun Children’s Network, The Steve Fund and The Trevor Project. Through education, advocacy and access to critical resources, these six partners are helping advance the mental health and well-being of youth, teens and young adults globally.

“We are proud to continue supporting our impact partners, whose missions resonate deeply across A&F Co. Each year, The Challenge brings us together in support of causes that matter, and we’re honored to work alongside our six impact partners as they prioritize the mental health and well-being of future generations,” said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “This year’s performances are a celebration of that impact and we’re thrilled to welcome two incredible bands to The Challenge mainstage, helping bring this moment of purpose and community to life.”

General admission tickets are $175 and include access to all live performances, food and drink and an event tee. VIP tickets are also available for $350, offering guests an elevated experience with exclusive stage viewing areas, additional Challenge merchandise and more. For those celebrating virtually, tickets are $30 and VIP virtual tickets are available for $100. All participants are invited to fundraise beyond their ticket price to raise additional money for A&F Co.’s impact partners via www.anfchallenge.org.

Since The Challenge’s inception in 2001, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., together with its customers, and business partners, has raised over $63 million. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit all six non-profit partners.

The Challenge will be held on Friday, September 18, 2026, from 5-11p.m. The event will feature two live music stages, unlimited food and drink from local partners, including a beer garden by Rhinegeist Brewery, exclusive DIY merchandise, hot air balloon rides, axe throwing and more one-of-a-kind experiences. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.anfchallenge.org. Guests must be 16 years or older to attend.

To check out a recap of last year’s event, visit The Challenge 2025.

About The Challenge

The Challenge is a music festival and fundraiser established in 2001 by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Through fundraising and one-of-a-kind experiences, the event supports the mental health of each generation on their journey to being and becoming who they are. In partnership with the company’s family of brands and customers, The Challenge raises millions, celebrating its collective impact with an annual event that draws thousands of people both in person and virtually.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates 800+ stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com and hollisterco.com.

Media Contact:

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eae02ca-fbe3-4716-b05c-c8e391ce3ab2