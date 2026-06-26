Biodefense Market Size to Reach USD 29.17 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Biodefense Market size was valued at USD 17.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.17 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2026–2035. Growth is being driven by increasing government investments in biodefense preparedness, rising demand for medical countermeasures, expanding strategic stockpile programs, and advancements in pathogen detection technologies across military and civilian sectors.





Get a Sample Copy of the Biodefense Market Report 2026–2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6462

Biodefense Market Growth Driven by Government Procurement and Medical Countermeasure Investments

Geopolitical biothreat risks including state-sponsored research and non-state actor interest, as well as lessons from COVID-19, are sustaining long-term political commitment to biodefense investment beyond electoral cycles. Demand is driven by large-scale public funding, e.g. US five-year biodefense commitment (USD 88.2 billion) and China’s biosecurity programme (USD 3.2 billion), independent of commercial market forces. Continued growth is underpinned by rapid mRNA countermeasure development, broad-spectrum platforms that can address multiple threat classes, and an increase in international collaboration allowing for coordinated stockpiling and procurement. All of these factors together point to continued market expansion through 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

SIGA Technologies Inc.

Bavarian Nordic AS

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Altimmune Inc.

XOMA Corporation

Ichor Medical Systems Inc.

DynPort Vaccine Company LLC

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Ology Biosciences Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Soligenix Inc.

Chimerix Inc.

National Resilience Inc.

PharmAthene Inc. (SIGA)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share in the global biodefense market in 2025, accounting for approximately 43% of revenue, due to BARDA, the Strategic National Stockpile and the Department of Defence establishing the world’s most commercially-focused biological threat preparedness procurement programme. Emergent BioSolutions, SIGA Technologies, Bavarian Nordic’s U.S. footprint and BARDA-contracted product developers account for about 87.4% of regional revenues generated in the U.S., the combined activity of which defines the global biodefense commercial frontier.

U.S. Biodefense Market Analysis

The U.S. Biodefense Market is estimated to be worth $USD 10.70 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $USD 16.35 billion by 2035 (CAGR 4.34%). The U.S. is the largest commercial biodefense market across the globe. The steady demand for countermeasures and readiness capabilities, collectively fueled by federal procurement frameworks such as Project BioShield, the Strategic National Stockpile, the DoD Medical Countermeasure Systems programme, and CDC emergency preparedness initiatives, among others, is a growth driver.

Europe Biodefense Market Analysis

The Europe Biodefense Market was valued at USD 4.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.25 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.39% driven by EU-level coordination through HERA and ECDC bio surveillance mandates, and national defence preparedness programmes. 22.3% Share Germany is the market leader, thanks to procurement by the Bundeswehr, surveillance by the Robert Koch Institute and national stockpiling systems. The UK, France and Sweden are important secondary markets supported by DSTL Porton Down research, French CBRN investments and industry participation including Bavarian Nordic. Continued transatlantic collaborations such as the JYNNEOS–BARDA partnership underpins ongoing market development.

Asia Pacific Biodefense Market Analysis

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing biodefense region backed by China’s USD 3.2 billion investment in biosecurity (2023), India’s growing biodefense programmes led by DRDO, Japan’s advanced threat detection systems, and ASEAN pandemic preparedness initiatives. China has a 44.8% regional share, driven by national biosecurity funding and PLA capability development, whereas India is a significant emerging commercial market via defence R&D and pharmaceutical-sector engagement in pandemic preparedness.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Anthrax Countermeasures Dominated the Market; Emerging Biothreat Products to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The anthrax countermeasures segment held 32.6% of the market in 2025 owing to its classification as a Category A biothreat of highest priority and ongoing BARDA procurements following the anthrax attacks of 2001. The “Others” segment is the fastest growing segment, owing to growing concerns over engineered pathogens, zoonotic spillovers, and increasing global outbreak frequency, which is driving the demand for broad-spectrum and next-generation countermeasures.

By Application, Military Dominated the Market; Civilian Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Military applications accounted for the largest share of 60% in 2025, owing to large-scale purchase of medical countermeasures, detection systems and response capabilities by the U.S. Department of Defence. The fastest growing segment is civilian use, supported by post COVID pandemic preparedness initiatives and expanded national stockpiling programmes that are reinforcing long-term public health biodefense investment.

Purchase the Biodefense Market Report with Detailed Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6462

Recent Developments:

2025: Emergent BioSolutions received FDA approval for its next-generation anthrax vaccine with enhanced immunogenicity and reduced dosing schedule enabling rapid protection establishment for first responders and military personnel.

Emergent BioSolutions received FDA approval for its next-generation anthrax vaccine with enhanced immunogenicity and reduced dosing schedule enabling rapid protection establishment for first responders and military personnel. 2025: Bavarian Nordic announced a strategic BARDA partnership in May 2025 to develop and commercialize a combined smallpox and monkeypox vaccine targeting rising orthopoxvirus threats and expanding JYNNEOS application beyond emergency stockpiling.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIODEFENSE PROCUREMENT & COUNTERMEASURE STOCKPILE METRICS – helps you understand government procurement trends across anthrax and emerging biothreat countermeasure categories along with BARDA contract award patterns and DoD medical countermeasure investment.

– helps you understand government procurement trends across anthrax and emerging biothreat countermeasure categories along with BARDA contract award patterns and DoD medical countermeasure investment. MRNA BIODEFENSE VACCINE DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate mRNA platform adoption for biothreat countermeasure development and government funding allocation across next-generation vaccine development.

– helps you evaluate mRNA platform adoption for biothreat countermeasure development and government funding allocation across next-generation vaccine development. DETECTION SYSTEM & FIELD-DEPLOYABLE TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you analyze portable biothreat detection system procurement and military and emergency response field deployment technology adoption globally.

– helps you analyze portable biothreat detection system procurement and military and emergency response field deployment technology adoption globally. CIVILIAN BIOSECURITY & PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS METRICS – helps you uncover growth in post-COVID pandemic preparedness infrastructure investment and national biosecurity strategy funding commitment.

– helps you uncover growth in post-COVID pandemic preparedness infrastructure investment and national biosecurity strategy funding commitment. EMERGING BIOTHREAT & BROAD-SPECTRUM COUNTERMEASURE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in engineered pathogen countermeasure development and novel zoonotic spillover threat response programme development globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in engineered pathogen countermeasure development and novel zoonotic spillover threat response programme development globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BIODEFENSE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on BARDA contract portfolio and international government procurement relationship development globally.

Biodefense Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17.70 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 29.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.11% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Anthrax Countermeasures, Smallpox Countermeasures, Botulism Countermeasures, Radiation/Nuclear Countermeasures, Others)

• By Type (Vaccines, Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Detection Devices, Protective Equipment)

• By Application (Military, Civilian)

• By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Military and Defence Agencies, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Care Centres) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Vaccine Market Size Report 2026

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Growth Analysis 2026

Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size Outlook 2026

Toxoid Vaccine Market Trends Report 2026

Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Outlook 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.