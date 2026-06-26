NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) the Advancement of First-in-Class Treatment for Multiple Sclerosis

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Novel Patented Myelin Drug-Discovery Strategy Targets Massive Unmet Need in Multiple Sclerosis,” featuring Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://ibn.fm/H77V1

To read the original editorial, visit: https://ibn.fm/wILk2

[Multiple sclerosis] carries a heavy economic burden as well. The global MS therapeutics market was valued at approximately $27.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $38.62 billion by 2030, driven not by cures but by the sheer number of patients requiring lifelong management. That market reality underscores the scale of the unmet need. Patients need more than management; they need a therapy that can interrupt the disease.

That is precisely what Quantum BioPharma is working to deliver. The company is developing Lucid-MS, a patented, first-in-class drug candidate unlike anything currently approved, which targets the myelin sheath itself, with the goal of preventing, stopping and even possibly allowing for reversing its degradation.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“unbuzzd”) (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.84% (as of March 31, 2026) of unbuzzd at www.unbuzzd.com. The agreement with unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.QuantumBioPharma.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/QNTM

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications