NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing the Development of PNKP Inhibitors in Oncology Drug Development

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Next-Generation DNA Repair Therapies Open New Frontiers in Oncology,” featuring Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://ibn.fm/6BxDD

To read the original editorial, visit: https://ibn.fm/Lhc3W

Most races in oncology drug development are crowded. PARP inhibitors, PD-1 checkpoints and CDK4/6 inhibitors all attracted dozens of competitors as their commercial potential became clear. PNKP inhibitors are different. The target has been understood in the academic literature for years, but the drug-development community has been slow to follow. That delay created an opening that Onco-Innovations has moved right through.

The company holds exclusive global rights to a foundational portfolio of PNKP inhibitor technology. This includes the core inhibitor molecules, the nanoparticle delivery science required to bring those molecules to tumors effectively and the synthetic lethality applications that define how the therapy is intended to work. That combination of molecular, delivery and application rights is rare in early oncology development.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco’s mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumors.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.OncoInnovations.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONNVF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/ONNVF

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications