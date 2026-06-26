reAlpha Mortgage Launches Flat Fee Compensation Model to Accelerate National Loan Officer Recruitment

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that reAlpha Mortgage, its mortgage division, has launched a flat fee compensation model designed to support its national loan originator (“LO”) recruiting efforts.

The model gives LOs a straightforward compensation structure, allowing LOs to retain a greater share of their production without tiered splits, opaque formulas, or variable thresholds. reAlpha Mortgage designed this flat fee compensation model to be a key component of a broader drive to build a modern mortgage platform that combines competitive compensation with AI-powered support, scalable production infrastructure, and equity award eligibility that is designed to align the interests of the Company’s LOs with those of the Company’s stockholders.

Under the model, qualifying producing LOs at reAlpha Mortgage would be eligible to receive restricted stock units (“RSUs”) of reAlpha , which would be granted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s equity incentive plan and any applicable award agreements. In addition, the model includes uncapped recruiting income opportunities for LOs who help bring other originators onto the platform. Participating LOs may earn income on the production that their recruit closes, for as long as both remain employed with reAlpha Mortgage.

reAlpha Mortgage is launching the model at a time when the mortgage broker channel continues to expand across the industry. According to industry data, mortgage brokers accounted for 20.2% of originations in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 19.6% a year earlier, while broker volume grew nearly 17% in 2025.1 The Company's model is designed to fit this reality, providing LOs with the flexible operating model, technology-enabled workflows, and scalable platform support needed to scale their production as the industry increasingly prioritizes individual originator performance.

“We are launching this model because reAlpha Mortgage is now built to support LOs at scale,” said Jamie Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Mortgage. “Flat fee compensation gives LOs the economics they are asking for, but the unique advantage at reAlpha Mortgage is what surrounds it: access to a broader homebuying ecosystem, AI-powered operational support, equity award eligibility, and a compensation model that rewards both production and recruiting. We believe this is a better platform for originators who want to grow, not just switch brokerages.”

reAlpha Mortgage also operates within reAlpha’s homebuying ecosystem, which combines real estate, mortgage, and title services. Eligible homebuyers may receive up to 1.5% of the purchase price toward closing costs when using both reAlpha’s realty and mortgage services. The Company believes this integrated model can improve borrower retention and create stronger lead conversion opportunities for LOs.

The Company is also equipping LOs with AI-powered support tools, including its internal AI-powered Engagement Assistant , built to strengthen lead engagement, qualification, and follow-up. reAlpha Mortgage believes these tools can reduce administrative workload and allow originators to spend more time advising borrowers, building relationships, and closing loans.

For more information or to express interest in joining reAlpha Mortgage, visit: https://links.realphatech.com/widget/booking/JngN46YIb9TKaAW3t6kv

1) loanDepot is back in the wholesale channel, HousingWire, https://www.housingwire.com/articles/loandepot-reenters-wholesale-lending .

2) Calculation based on a $500,000 loan amount, 275 basis points of total compensation, a 70% split compensation structure, and reAlpha Mortgage's flat fee compensation model. Actual compensation may vary based on loan characteristics, pricing, fees, compensation elections, program eligibility, employment status, and applicable law.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha Mortgage’s CEO Jamie Cavanaugh, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to attract and retain LOs utilizing its new flat fee compensation model; reAlpha’s ability to leverage its AI-powered capabilities to scale production efficiencies for LOs; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Payton Cuddy, Senior Marketing Manager

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations