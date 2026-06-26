Wedbush Continues Wealth Management Growth with Addition of Steve Schwary in Newport Beach, CA





PASADENA, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading financial services firm, is pleased to announce that veteran financial advisor and portfolio manager Steve Schwary has joined the firm’s Wealth Management division as financial advisor. Based in Newport Beach, CA, Schwary brings more than 30 years of industry experience serving individuals, families, and multi-generational clients through personalized portfolio management and comprehensive wealth planning.

Prior to joining Wedbush, Schwary served a First Vice President, Investments at Stifel Financial Corp. He previously spent more than 15 years as First Vice President, Investments and Senior PIM Portfolio Manager at Wells Fargo Advisors. He began his career at Smith Barney, where he was First Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager.

“Wedbush’s entrepreneurial culture and commitment to advisor independence create an environment where I can continue delivering personalized management while deepening the relationships that have been the foundation of my business for the past three decades,” said Schwary. “Making the move was about finding a platform that aligns with how I’ve always wanted to serve clients.”

“Steve exemplifies the type of advisor who thrives at Wedbush: independent, innovative, and deeply committed to delivering customized guidance for every client,” shared Chris Mone, EVP, Head of Wealth Management. “As we continued to expand our Wealth Management group, we’re excited to support Steve’s vision for the future and build upon the strong practice he has developed during his career.”

Steve earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35fa1b08-ab9f-455b-b860-d59b5f78c1e7