Remittix Airdrop Opens To The Public As Launch Price Reveal Moves Closer

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has opened its airdrop registration to the public, giving presale holders and the wider community a clear step to complete as anticipation builds around the project’s upcoming launch price reveal.





The public registration page arrives at a key point for Remittix , with attention now shifting toward token distribution, platform adoption and the next major announcement. For holders who participated in the presale, the airdrop registration process is designed to help them stay updated as the RTX token distribution phase moves closer.

Public Airdrop Registration Is Now Open

Users can now register through the official Remittix site by connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration process.

The page also gives users the option to add notification details, allowing them to receive updates linked to the upcoming airdrop. Once the process is complete, the registration page confirms that the user has successfully registered.

This gives the community a simple and direct action point before the next stage of launch activity begins. With the launch price reveal moving closer, presale holders are being encouraged to complete registration early and make sure they are ready for future updates.

What The Remittix Airdrop Means For Presale Holders

The Remittix airdrop refers to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. It is not being positioned as a free-token giveaway, but as the next step for users who bought RTX and are waiting for their purchased tokens to be distributed.

That makes the registration page an important part of the process for presale participants. By registering, users can submit their wallet address, complete the required steps and receive notifications connected to the upcoming RTX token airdrop.

For many in the Remittix community, this is one of the clearest signs yet that the project is moving deeper into its launch phase.

Live Crypto-To-Fiat Platform Adds To The Momentum

The airdrop registration update also comes as Remittix continues to build attention around its live crypto-to-fiat platform.

The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into their bank accounts. Multiple community members have reportedly already received fiat payments into their bank accounts through the Remittix system, giving the project a stronger utility story as launch activity increases.

This live platform angle remains central to the wider Remittix narrative. Rather than focusing only on token speculation, Remittix is pushing a product built around real crypto payments and fiat settlement.

Now, with public airdrop registration open and the launch price reveal approaching, the project has given its community a fresh reason to stay alert.

The message for presale holders is clear. Registration is open, the platform is live and one of the most important launch updates is moving closer.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittix.io

FAQ

Is the Remittix airdrop registration open to the public?

Yes, Remittix airdrop registration is now open to the public through the official Remittix site.

What is the Remittix airdrop for?

The Remittix airdrop refers to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased by users during the presale.

Is the Remittix crypto-to-fiat platform live?

Yes, the Remittix crypto-to-fiat platform is live, with multiple community members reportedly receiving fiat payments directly into their bank accounts.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io

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