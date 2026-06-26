Manasquan Bank Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce that it was ranked as the 9th USA TODAY Top Workplace in New Jersey among mid-sized companies (150-499 employees). Manasquan Bank also had the distinct privilege of being the only Banking Institution named in that category.

The prestigious award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 40,500 organizations nationally were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Nashville.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by a third-party technology partner, Energage. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Manasquan Bank is proud and honored to be ranked number nine among workplaces in New Jersey,” said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO. “At Manasquan Bank, our valued colleagues are our greatest asset. Their dedication, talent, and unwavering commitment to deliver superior service are the cultural drivers of our entire enterprise. We remain focused on investing in their professional and personal growth, well-being, and long-term success.”

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.5 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Manasquan Bank

Marketing Department

732.292.8400

marketingdepartment@manasquan.Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4173c394-3e78-4ca9-9ee0-6409acfa8d4c