Elounda Hills Exceeds $165 Million in Sales as Phase One Gains Momentum with Over 45% Sold

Set along Crete's northeastern coastline, Elounda Hills combines luxury residences, hospitality, wellness, and marina living in one of the Mediterranean's most sought-after destinations.

AGIOS NIKOLAOS, Crete, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed by Mirum Group, Elounda Hills , a 138-acre coastal residential and hospitality destination set along Crete’s northeastern shoreline, has surpassed $165 million in early sales, with approximately 45% of residences already sold.

With residences starting from approximately €872,000 ($1M USD), the milestone underscores strong global demand for residential offerings in Crete, a market attracting investors, primary and second-home buyers, and purchasers seeking long-term value through year-round living, integrated hospitality, and authentic Cretan culture.

“The continued strength of sales we’re seeing to date reflects the consistent confidence not only in Elounda Hills, but in Crete’s emergence as one of the Mediterranean’s most attractive residential markets,” said Angelos Angelidakis, CEO of Mirum Group. “There is growing demand for residences that support year-round living, with wellness, community, and accessibility built in from the outset.”

The project’s residential offering is designed to appeal to a range of buyer profiles. The Marina Collection, situated near the promenade and overlooking the marina and beach clubs, has emerged as one of the project's most sought-after residential offerings, with more than 50% of residences reserved since sales launched. The Terrace Villas, a limited collection of 15 two- and three-bedroom duplex villas, are resonating with buyers for their privacy, landscaped gardens, pools, and expansive terraces. Additional residences range from approximately 1,506 to 2,799 square feet, including a mix of apartments, duplexes, and villas designed to maximize indoor-outdoor living and uninterrupted views across the Aegean.

Supporting Elounda Hills' long-term vision is its partnership with 1 Hotels & Homes, which will anchor the destination's hospitality offering through two distinct branded experiences: the boutique waterfront Marina Hotel and the 129-room Hilltop Hotel. The first phase of the development will also introduce more than 130 branded residences managed by 1 Hotels & Homes, alongside amenities including a 64-berth private marina, spa and wellness center, dining, marina village and seafront promenade with retail.

Sales momentum has continued throughout 2026, with nearly 40 inspection visits scheduled throughout the summer season. The interest reflects buyer confidence and the effectiveness of Elounda Hills' inspection program, which gives prospective purchasers the opportunity to experience the destination firsthand while gaining a deeper understanding of Crete's evolution as a luxury residential and hospitality market.

Crete continues to gain recognition as a Mediterranean destination, supported by established infrastructure, air access, and a growing international profile. As the largest island in Greece, welcoming more than six million visitors annually, Crete presents a rare combination of global accessibility and relative undersupply in branded residential offerings.

The island’s continued evolution is being further accelerated by the opening of the new Kasteli International Airport in 2028, a major infrastructure project expected to support economic growth and connectivity to key European, Middle Eastern, and international markets. Combined with ongoing investment from leading hospitality brands and developers, this momentum reflects growing confidence in Crete as a long-term destination for both tourism and residential ownership.

Construction began in November 2024, with visible progress underway across the site. The coastal zone is scheduled to be completed in 2028, coinciding with the opening of Crete's new international airport. Residential deliveries, retail offerings, and leisure amenities will continue through 2029, followed by the opening of the Hilltop Hotel by 1 Hotels & Homes in 2030, completing the destination's phased vision.