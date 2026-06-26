Air Canada kicks off summer travels by celebrating the very best of Canada

The airline is operating a full summer schedule of more than 50 bucket list destinations across Canada for customers to explore the country, connect with loved ones, and experience the very best of the season

Air Canada teams across the country are ready to welcome more customers on board as they officially kick off the busiest season of the year with Glowing Hearted hospitality

Glowing Hearted hospitality, elevated comfort, and Canada Day surprises combine with digital tools and new in-flight offerings for a special celebration of the country by its proud flag carrier





MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada expects to welcome more than 1 million customers on board over the course of the next week as it kicks off the summer season with a full schedule of flights across Canada. With more than 50 destinations across Canada, the airline is celebrating the very best of the country coast-to-coast-to-coast and beyond, connecting Canadians with the people, places and experiences that make Canada a very special place for all of us. With Canada Day upon us, customers can expect special touches throughout the travel experience that reflect the pride that every employee feels as the flag carrier for our country.





“For many Canadians, summer vacation is when they explore, discover, and share experiences with each other, whether it’s across Canada or at historically relevant sites abroad, like Juno Beach in France, and we’re proud of the role we play in the travel lives of Canadians,” said Tom Stevens, Vice President of Customer Experience and Service Operations at Air Canada. “We’re ready for the busy summer season and our teams are focused on guiding our customers with a very real sense of Canadian pride as we share the very best of the country with the world.”

Glowing-Hearted Hospitality – from airport to arrival

Whether navigating busy terminals or settling in at 35,000 feet, Air Canada is committed to elevating every step of its customers’ travel journey. From dedicated, extra-care assistance for families, seniors, and customers with disabilities to premium lounge spaces and curated local treats, customers can expect seamless support and warm, uniquely Canadian hospitality this summer.

At the Airport: Premium Spaces and Seamless Support

Air Canada Lounges and Cafés: Eligible customers can relax before their flight in Air Canada’s premium airport spaces, including newly upgraded Maple Leaf Lounges in Montreal, and new Air Canada Cafés in Vancouver, Montreal and Quebec City and our Signature Suites in Toronto and Vancouver.

Eligible customers can relax before their flight in Air Canada’s premium airport spaces, including newly upgraded Maple Leaf Lounges in Montreal, and new Air Canada Cafés in Vancouver, Montreal and Quebec City and our Signature Suites in Toronto and Vancouver. Aeroplan & Club Avolta Perks: Beginning June 30, 2026, Aeroplan Members can now earn rewards and access exclusive offers across participating airport shopping experiences, from grabbing a pre-flight magazine to browsing duty-free favourites via the Avolta app.

Beginning June 30, 2026, Aeroplan Members can now earn rewards and access exclusive offers across participating airport shopping experiences, from grabbing a pre-flight magazine to browsing duty-free favourites via the Avolta app. Extra-Care Assistance: Dedicated on-ground support for families, seniors, unaccompanied minors, and customers requiring additional assistance.

Dedicated on-ground support for families, seniors, unaccompanied minors, and customers requiring additional assistance. Accessible Travel Progress: Over the past three years, Air Canada has made significant progress in its journey to make travel more accessible for all through improvements to services, employee training, and programs that support customers with disabilities, rooted in consultation and collaboration with the disability community and accessibility advocates.

On Board: The Eh-levated In-Flight Experience

Taste of Canada: Kick off your travel with complimentary beer and wine and premium snacks, as well as new Canadian spirits, local beers (including Molson Canadian and Creemore Springs), and new Célébration Mini Maple Leaf Cookies by Leclerc as a tasty treat on international flights departing Canada, starting July 1.

Kick off your travel with complimentary beer and wine and premium snacks, as well as new Canadian spirits, local beers (including Molson Canadian and Creemore Springs), and new Célébration Mini Maple Leaf Cookies by Leclerc as a tasty treat on international flights departing Canada, starting July 1. Canadian Content: Air Canada’s APEX Five Star Alliance Award-winning in-flight entertainment with a curated collection of Canadian programming, including the Air Canada-sponsored travel documentary series How I Got Here.

Air Canada’s APEX Five Star Alliance Award-winning in-flight entertainment with a curated collection of Canadian programming, including the Air Canada-sponsored travel documentary series How I Got Here. Coast-to-Coast Connectivity: Aeroplan Members, United MileagePlus members and Business Class customers can stay connected with fast, free, streaming-quality Wi-Fi on flights within North America and to Sun destinations. Sponsored by Bell.

Aeroplan Members, United MileagePlus members and Business Class customers can stay connected with fast, free, streaming-quality Wi-Fi on flights within North America and to Sun destinations. Sponsored by Bell. Canadian Comfort: Customers travelling internationally in Air Canada Signature Class can relax and recharge with our new amenity kits sourced by Canadian company Hunter Amenities, thoughtfully designed to support a more restful and restorative journey. Each kit includes a reusable contoured eye mask for enhanced comfort, soft cabin socks, and premium Canadian-made essentials, including skincare from award-winning Canadian brand Sahajan.

Navigating the Journey with Confidence

Air Canada’s digital tools help customers travel with confidence throughout every stage of their journey. Through the Air Canada mobile app, customers can check in, access boarding passes, receive real-time flight updates, track baggage and mobility aids where available, and manage their Aeroplan account, all from one convenient place.

“Summer is when Canadians reconnect with family, explore new places, and create lasting memories, and our goal is to make every step of that journey feel easier and more connected,” said Carlos Faxas, Vice President of Digital Products at Air Canada. “The Air Canada mobile app gives customers access to real-time information throughout their trip, from check-in and boarding to flight updates and baggage tracking, helping them travel with greater confidence. Behind the scenes, technology is also supporting our airport and in-flight teams, allowing them to focus on what matters most: delivering a smooth, caring and distinctly Canadian travel experience.”

Know before you go!

Get Travel Ready: Before heading to the airport, download the Air Canada mobile app to manage your booking, check travel document requirements, prepare for your trip and check-in starting 24 hours before departure.

Before heading to the airport, download the Air Canada mobile app to manage your booking, check travel document requirements, prepare for your trip and check-in starting 24 hours before departure. Travel with Confidence: Your boarding pass remains available offline in the Air Canada mobile app, where real-time updates help you stay informed with flight status, gate changes, baggage tracking and notifications when boarding begins.

Your boarding pass remains available offline in the Air Canada mobile app, where real-time updates help you stay informed with flight status, gate changes, baggage tracking and notifications when boarding begins. Arrive Early and Relax: Give yourself plenty of time to check bags, clear security, and settle in before departure.





Insider Tips

Travel Light: Eligible customers can check a carry-on sized bag for free at check-in and travel through the airport with less to carry. Bags can also be tracked throughout their journey in the Air Canada mobile app.

Eligible customers can check a carry-on sized bag for free at check-in and travel through the airport with less to carry. Bags can also be tracked throughout their journey in the Air Canada mobile app. Stay Connected Onboard: Join Aeroplan before your trip to enjoy fast, free Wi-Fi on eligible flights within North America and to Sun destinations. You’ll start earning points through everyday purchases with participating partners like Uber and Starbucks before your flight even takes off.

Join Aeroplan before your trip to enjoy fast, free Wi-Fi on eligible flights within North America and to Sun destinations. You’ll start earning points through everyday purchases with participating partners like Uber and Starbucks before your flight even takes off. AC Wallet: Your Aeroplan membership also equips you with the handy AC Wallet, which makes applying flight and promotional credits to your next trip easy.





Summer Travel Not Secured Yet? There’s Still Time to Plan a Getaway!

Summer is the perfect time to explore Canada! From sturgeon fishing in British Columbia to cruising the St. Lawrence River through Ontario and Quebec, discover the coastlines, cities, and natural wonders from coast-to-coast-to-coast that make every region worth the trip. For those still planning their next getaway, visit aircanada.com to explore current offers and destinations across Canada.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements are identified using terms and phrases such as "preliminary"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "could"; "estimate"; "expect"; "intend"; "may"; "plan"; "predict"; "project"; "will"; "would"; and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions including those described herein and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, which are amplified in the current environment. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business of Air Canada. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed below.

Factors that may cause results to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements include economic conditions, statements or actions by governments and uncertainty relating to the imposition of (or threats to impose) tariffs on Canadian exports or imports and their resulting impacts on the Canadian, North American and global economies and travel demand, geopolitical conditions such as the military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, Air Canada's ability to successfully achieve or sustain positive net profitability, industry and market conditions and the demand environment, competition, Air Canada's dependence on technology, cybersecurity risks, interruptions of service, climate change and environmental factors (including weather systems and other natural phenomena and factors arising from anthropogenic sources), Air Canada's dependence on key suppliers (including government agencies and other stakeholders supporting airport and airline operations), employee and labour relations, disruptions and other work stoppages and the financial and operational impacts thereof, Air Canada's ability to successfully implement appropriate strategic and other important initiatives (including Air Canada's ability to manage operating costs), energy prices, Air Canada's ability to pay its indebtedness and maintain or increase liquidity, Air Canada's dependence on regional and other carriers, Air Canada's ability to attract and retain required personnel, epidemic diseases, changes in laws, regulatory developments or proceedings, terrorist acts, war, Air Canada's ability to successfully operate its loyalty program, casualty losses, Air Canada's dependence on Star Alliance® and joint ventures, Air Canada's ability to preserve and grow its brand, pending and future litigation and actions by third parties, currency exchange fluctuations, limitations due to restrictive covenants, insurance issues and costs, and pension plan obligations as well as the factors identified in Air Canada's public disclosure file available at www.sedarplus.ca and, in particular, those identified in section 18 "Risk Factors" of Air Canada's 2024 MD&A and in section 14 "Risk Factors" of Air Canada's Second Quarter 2025 MD&A.

The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this news release represent Air Canada's expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, Air Canada disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

SOURCE Air Canada

INFORMATION: Investor Relations: investors.investisseurs@aircanada.ca; Internet: aircanada.com/investors

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