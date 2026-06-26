Gildan Recognized as One of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights and Among TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies

MONTREAL, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been included on Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens list by Corporate Knights for a fifth consecutive year. Gildan is one of only two companies in the Textiles and Clothing Manufacturing sector to be included. Additionally, the Company has once again been placed in TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies ranking, which is now in its third edition. It is one of 19 Canadian companies featured on this global list and is one of only two Canadian companies recognized in the “Apparel, Footwear & Sporting Goods” industry subcategory.

“Our consistent recognition from key rankings like Corporate Knights and TIME reflect the longstanding importance of sustainability within Gildan’s corporate strategy,” says Glenn J. Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. “Thanks to the dedication of our teams across the business, I am confident that we will continue to deliver on our commitment to Making Apparel Better®.”

Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens of 2026 by Corporate Knights is derived from a data set of companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenues, with potential contenders including publicly listed companies, privately-owned corporations, Crown corporations and credit unions as well as members of the TSX / S&P Renewable Energy and Clean Technology Index. For 2026, the methodology was updated to focus on three equally weighted metrics: share of investments and share of revenues that are sustainable (as defined under the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy), and the sustainable-revenue momentum score, which tracks growth in sustainable revenues from 2022 to 2024.

View the full ranking here.

TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2026 ranking recognizes leading companies in corporate social responsibility from around the globe. Companies were evaluated in more than 20 key performance indicators related to sustainability, such as compliance with international reporting standards, emissions, or commitment to goals and initiatives. Based on this multi-layered analysis, a score was determined for each company. Out of over 5,800 of the world’s largest and most influential companies assessed, the top 750 were awarded based on revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence.



View the full ranking here.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO™, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada and Polo Ralph Lauren® also under a licensing agreement.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

jhayem@gildan.com Media inquiries:

Jonathan Binder

Director, Corporate Communications

(336) 519-6330

communications@gildan.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/507c13c9-ab91-48c6-8253-600ccae4f21a



