NEW YORK, NY, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial planning and analysis is no longer an enterprise-only discipline. Budgyt , a budgeting and financial planning software platform, has published new guidance on nonprofit FP&A software , making the case that nonprofit finance teams of three to five people already perform rolling forecasts, scenario planning, variance analysis, and board reporting, and need FP&A software sized for that reality rather than the six-month, six-figure platforms built for large finance departments.



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What Nonprofit FP&A Means

Plenty of nonprofit finance teams do FP&A work without calling it that. Nonprofit FP&A means moving beyond a static annual budget into the ongoing planning that keeps the numbers current as funding changes through the year:

Rolling forecasts that update as actuals and funding change, instead of once a year

Scenario planning to model different grant and funding outcomes side by side

Grant-aware planning, with payroll and costs allocated across grants

Variance analysis comparing budget to actuals and explaining the gap

Board-ready reporting that consolidates the organization into one view



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Why FP&A Software Wasn't Built for Nonprofits

The shape of nonprofit FP&A work mirrors any mid-market finance function. The difference lies in the underlying structure. A nonprofit running grant-funded programs needs payroll allocation that holds up to a funder audit, reforecasting that does not require rebuilding the model every time a grant changes, and board visibility into restricted versus unrestricted funds in the same system that runs the budget.

Enterprise FP&A platforms can be configured to do this, but they are built for organizations with dedicated FP&A analysts, multi-month implementation cycles, and software budgets most nonprofits cannot justify. That mismatch, not a lack of need, is why many nonprofit teams stay in spreadsheets longer than they should. The distinction between budgeting and the broader planning layer is covered in Budgyt's resource on budgeting vs accounting software .



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How Budgyt Delivers FP&A for Nonprofits

Budgyt provides the structural capability of an FP&A platform without the implementation team, the per-user pricing, or the overhead built for a different kind of organization:

Rolling forecasts that combine actuals with forward-looking projections, refreshed as funding shifts

Unlimited scenarios, each a full working budget, for different grant and funding outcomes

Percentage-based grant allocation that is defensible in an audit

Role-based collaboration across departments and entities, with unlimited users

Board-ready dashboards with variance commentary and embedded visualizations

Direct integrations with QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Business Central

Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users, and a typical implementation takes about two weeks through a read-only API connection rather than a separate professional-services engagement. The broader planning picture is covered on Budgyt's nonprofit financial planning software page.



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Independent Review Platform Recognition

Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by verified user feedback across major software review platforms (ratings as of June 2026):

G2 — 4.8 out of 5 stars across 103 reviews, with 94 percent five-star ratings and a customer-support score of 4.9, and recognition as “Easiest to Administer” in its category. ( G2 reviews )

Capterra — 4.9 out of 5 stars across 68 verified reviews, with ease of use and nonprofit fund handling cited most often. ( Capterra reviews )

TrustRadius — Top Rated recognition, with its highest-scored capabilities, financial budgeting, departmental budgeting, and management reporting, rated 9 out of 10 by reviewers. ( TrustRadius reviews )

SourceForge and Software Advice — additional verified profiles where reviewers highlight ease of use and suitability for nonprofits managing grants and restricted funding. ( SourceForge · Software Advice )

Recurring review themes, including clear visibility into department budgets, reliable roll-ups without spreadsheet errors, and strong reporting for leadership and boards, align directly with the operational challenges described above.



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How Budgyt Compares on Capability and Price

Among FP&A and budgeting platforms, Budgyt's 4.8 out of 5 on G2 places it among the highest-rated options in the budgeting and forecasting category .

The differentiator is fit. Enterprise FP&A platforms are built for finance teams with dedicated analysts and budgets that commonly start around $25,000 a year; Budgyt delivers the FP&A capability most nonprofits actually use, rolling forecasts, scenario planning, variance analysis, and multi-grant allocation, at a price a finance director can approve directly and an implementation measured in weeks. For a lean team, matching capability to scale is the value case.



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EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY “Most nonprofit finance teams are already doing FP&A; they just don't have software that matches their scale.” said James McCoy, Founder and CEO of Budgyt. “They need rolling forecasts and scenario planning without an analyst bench or a six-month rollout, and that gap, between spreadsheets and enterprise platforms, is exactly what we built Budgyt to fill.”

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KEY FACTS

Many nonprofit finance teams already perform FP&A work, including rolling forecasts, scenario planning, variance analysis, and board reporting.

Enterprise FP&A platforms are built for dedicated analyst teams, with implementations of three to six months and budgets that commonly start around $25,000 a year.

Budgyt delivers rolling forecasts, unlimited scenarios, audit-defensible grant allocation, and board reporting sized for nonprofit finance teams.

Budgyt holds a 4.8/5 rating on G2 (103 reviews) and Top Rated recognition on TrustRadius, as of June 2026.

Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users, and implementation typically takes about two weeks.

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RELATED RESOURCES

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ABOUT BUDGYT

Budgyt is a cloud-based budgeting and financial planning software platform that helps organizations move beyond spreadsheets through collaborative, department-level budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Built on a database rather than spreadsheets, so formulas cannot break, Budgyt supports payroll and grant allocation, restricted-fund tracking, role-based permissions, budget-versus-actual reporting, scenario planning, and board-ready reporting, with particular strength serving nonprofit finance teams. Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users included. Budgyt holds strong ratings across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and SourceForge. For more information, visit budgyt.com .

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