As More Than 100 Million Americans Face Medical Debt, Relief Launches New Resources for Consumers Managing Debt in Collections





MIAMI, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relief, a self-service technology platform for consumers managing past-due debt and accounts in collections, today announced new in-app resources designed to help people better understand their options when debt becomes overwhelming.

The resources are built for consumers who have fallen behind because of real-life financial pressure, including medical bills, job loss, divorce, inflation, reduced income, or unexpected family expenses. While medical debt remains one of the most visible examples of financial hardship in America, many consumers also fall behind on credit cards, personal loans, and other unsecured accounts after a major life event.

Relief helps users review eligible past-due accounts, see estimated savings where available, organize account information, submit debt reduction requests, monitor collection activity, access AI-powered guidance, and review consumer-rights resources from one place.

The announcement comes as medical debt continues to affect families across the United States. KFF Health News has reported that medical debt touches more than 100 million people in America, while KFF estimates people in the U.S. owe at least $220 billion in medical debt.

For many families, the impact of debt does not stop with a bill. It can affect credit access, housing decisions, education financing, transportation, and day-to-day stability.

Terry, a father who used Relief after a family medical emergency pushed him behind on bills, experienced that pressure firsthand.

“When your family needs you, you do not think about your credit score,” Terry said. “You think about keeping everyone safe.”

After the emergency, medical expenses piled up. Credit card balances grew. Bills that had always been paid on time suddenly were not.

Months later, the financial impact became harder to ignore. Terry’s daughter had been accepted to college and was preparing for the next chapter of her life. To attend, she needed financing support. Because Terry’s financial situation had changed, obtaining financing became more difficult than expected.

“It felt like I failed her,” Terry said. “I could deal with my own problems. What broke me was thinking she might lose this opportunity because of what happened to us.”

Using Relief, Terry was able to review eligible accounts, better understand available options, organize account information, and begin taking steps toward addressing debt that had fallen behind. He also created a clearer picture of his financial situation and was able to document progress during the financing process.

Eventually, financing was approved. His daughter’s college plans stayed on track.

“Relief did not solve everything overnight,” Terry said. “But it helped me get organized, understand my options, and show that I was taking action. That made a difference.”

Relief’s expanded in-app resources are designed to support consumers dealing with past-due debt and collections by helping them:

Identify eligible overdue accounts

Review estimated savings and available options

Submit debt reduction requests where available

Access AI-powered debt guidance

Organize account information in one place

Monitor collection activity

Generate cease and desist letters where appropriate

Review potential collection-related concerns

Access legal support resources where available

“People do not wake up and decide to struggle financially,” said Jason Saltzman, Co-Founder and CEO of Relief. “A medical emergency, job loss, divorce, or rising cost of living can change everything very quickly. Relief was built to give people clearer information, better tools, and a more organized way to take action when debt becomes overwhelming.”

Saltzman added that Terry’s story reflects a broader issue facing many American families.

“When debt reaches collections, it can affect more than someone’s credit,” Saltzman said. “It can affect what a family feels able to do next, including decisions around school, housing, transportation, and basic stability. Our goal is to help people understand what they can do and take the next step from one place.”

For Terry, the outcome meant more than addressing his finances. It meant showing up for his daughter.

“Sometimes people just need a second chance,” Terry said. “Not because they were irresponsible. Because they are human.”

About Relief

Relief is a self-service technology platform built for consumers managing past-due debt and accounts in collections. The company helps users identify eligible accounts, review available options, submit debt reduction requests, access AI-powered guidance, organize account information, monitor collection activity, generate consumer-rights tools, and connect with legal support resources where available. Relief is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. For more information, visit relief.app.

Media Contact

Samantha Intagliata

Marketing Director, Relief

marketing@relief.app

Legal Disclaimer

Relief is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Legal services, where available, are provided by independent attorneys. Any attorney-client relationship exists solely between the member and the independent attorney for a specific matter. Availability varies by matter and jurisdiction. Results vary and are not guaranteed.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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