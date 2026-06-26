NEW YORK, NY, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM has released new analysis on a structural shift in business-to-business buying: most of the journey now happens before a buyer contacts a vendor, and a growing share of it happens inside AI answer engines, which is changing what B2B visibility requires.

What Has Changed in B2B Buying

The B2B buying journey has become overwhelmingly self-directed. Gartner research finds that roughly two-thirds of B2B buyers now prefer a rep-free buying experience, and buyers spend only a small fraction of their total time in direct contact with any potential supplier. The majority of evaluation happens through independent digital research, often before a salesperson is ever involved. For a vendor, that means the decisive impressions are formed in channels it does not control through sales.

AI Is Now a Primary Research Source

Within that self-directed journey, generative AI has moved to the center. Forrester's 2026 business buying research found that twice as many buyers named generative AI or conversational search as their most meaningful research source than any other option, ahead of vendor websites, product experts, and sales representatives, with AI adoption in the purchase process now nearly universal. B2B buyers are asking AI systems which vendors to consider, how options compare, and what to watch out for, then acting on the synthesized answer.

This does not eliminate human selling. Buyers still validate what they learn, and Gartner notes a counter-trend in which many will continue to value human interaction precisely because self-directed AI research can create confident misunderstanding. But the order has changed. The AI answer increasingly comes first, and it shapes the shortlist a salesperson later inherits.

A concrete example shows the stakes. A procurement lead evaluating vendors for a six-figure contract may open an assistant and ask which providers to consider, how two named competitors compare, and which has the strongest track record in their industry. The assistant returns a synthesized shortlist built from the sources it can identify and trust. A vendor that is clearly defined and well corroborated appears in that shortlist with a credible description. A vendor that is not may be omitted entirely, even when its own website is excellent, because the buyer never reaches it.

Why This Breaks Traditional B2B Marketing

Most B2B marketing was built for a world of rankings and clicks. That world still exists, but it now sits behind an AI layer that summarizes and recommends before the buyer reaches a list of links. The consequences are direct:

A brand can rank well in classic search and still be absent from the AI answer that frames the buyer's shortlist.

Being cited as a source is not the same as being recommended as a vendor to evaluate.

Competitors that are clearly defined and corroborated become the default the model reaches for.

How AI Engines Choose B2B Sources

Although platforms differ, the path from content to citation is broadly consistent, and a B2B brand can be filtered out at any stage:

Crawl and index: the content must be accessible and indexed to be eligible. Entity recognition: the system must identify the brand as a distinct, well-defined entity. Corroboration: claims are checked against other credible sources, so thin or inconsistent references weaken trust. Retrieval and synthesis: the system assembles an answer from the sources it trusts most. Citation and recommendation: the brand is named as a source or, more valuably, presented as a vendor to consider.

Google's guidance for site owners is consistent with this. It explains that the same fundamentals of helpful, well-structured content that support search also support inclusion in AI features, and that there is no shortcut, only clarity, structure, and corroboration done well.

What B2B Brands Can Do

The practical response is not a new channel but a coordination of existing ones around how AI systems read a brand. That means defining the company as a clear entity and describing it consistently across its own site and the wider web, earning corroboration from credible third parties, structuring content so machines can parse it, and measuring presence in AI answers as a standing metric rather than an occasional check. None of these is exotic, but they only work when pursued together, which is why isolated tactics tend to underperform here as well. The brands that win the AI shortlist are the ones whose systems tell one consistent story.

The shift also changes the relationship between marketing and sales. If the AI answer assembles the shortlist, then the work of shaping that answer, through entity definition, authority, and consistent content, is no longer a marketing nicety. It is upstream of the pipeline that sales depends on. Treating AI visibility as a shared revenue priority, rather than a marketing experiment, is increasingly what separates B2B brands that are considered from those that are not.

How NEWMEDIA.COM Approaches It

NEWMEDIA.COM treats AI visibility as part of B2B growth rather than a separate experiment. Its B2B SEO and AI search optimization work is governed by RankOS™, which coordinates entity definition, authority, structured content, and measurement so a B2B brand moves from absent, to cited, to recommended on the queries its buyers actually use. The company measures recommendation share of voice against named competitors, not only keyword rankings, because in a rep-free journey the AI recommendation is the new first impression.

Independent Recognition

NEWMEDIA.COM's standing is reinforced by third-party recognition and a documented enterprise track record (as of June 2026):

Clutch: recognized as a Clutch Global leader for 2023, 2024, and 2025, with 5-star verified client reviews on its Clutch profile.

UpCity: Award of Excellence recipient for 2023, 2024, and 2025; Inc. 5000 honoree for four consecutive years; Mashable Global Award.

Enterprise track record: more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across 50+ industries, with more than $3.5 billion in client revenue and enterprise value influenced.

Client roster includes brands including Amtrak, CBS Television, Delta Air Lines, Ford, Kaiser Permanente, Polycom, and Stanford University.

Industry Perspective

The research consensus is clear on direction. Forrester places generative AI at the center of the buyer's research, Gartner tracks the move toward rep-free buying alongside a renewed demand for trustworthy human validation, and Google's documentation confirms that AI inclusion is earned through the same fundamentals as search. For B2B brands, the implication is that AI visibility is now a requirement of being considered at all.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“In B2B, the buyer has usually made up their mind about who belongs on the shortlist before a sales rep ever picks up the phone,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “Increasingly, that shortlist is being assembled by an AI system. If your brand is not in that answer, you are not in the deal, no matter how well you rank. We built RankOS™ so B2B companies are the ones the AI recommends, not just the ones it occasionally cites.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How are B2B buyers using AI to research vendors?

Most of the journey is self-directed: buyers ask AI which vendors to consider and how they compare, and act on the synthesized shortlist before contacting sales. Forrester finds generative AI is the top research source.

How do I get my B2B brand recommended in AI answers?

Define the brand as a clear entity, earn third-party corroboration, structure content for machines, and measure recommendation share of voice. RankOS™ coordinates this to move a brand from cited to recommended.

What is AEO for B2B?

Answer engine optimization for B2B is the work of becoming the cited and recommended answer in AI engines for the queries B2B buyers use, alongside, not instead of, traditional SEO.

Do B2B buyers research before talking to sales?

Yes. Gartner finds roughly two-thirds of B2B buyers prefer a rep-free experience, and the decisive impressions are formed in self-directed, increasingly AI-mediated research before any sales conversation.

Key Facts Most B2B buying is now self-directed; Gartner finds roughly two-thirds of buyers prefer a rep-free experience.

Forrester's 2026 research found generative AI / conversational search is the single most-named research source, ahead of vendor sites and sales reps.

A brand can rank well in classic search yet be absent from the AI answer that frames the buyer's shortlist.

AI engines move from crawl and index, to entity recognition, corroboration, synthesis, and citation or recommendation; a brand can be filtered out at any stage.

Google confirms AI inclusion is earned through the same content fundamentals as search; there is no shortcut.

NEWMEDIA.COM governs B2B SEO and AI search optimization through RankOS™, measuring recommendation share of voice against named competitors.

Related Resources

About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital marketing agency founded in 1996 and headquartered in New York City at One World Trade Center (285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500), with teams across North America. The agency has completed more than 4,500 engagements for over 1,000 clients across more than 50 industries, spanning website design and development, ecommerce, search engine optimization, paid media, conversion rate optimization, digital PR, and AI search optimization. NEWMEDIA.COM is the creator of RankOS™, an AI Visibility Operating System that works to influence how brands appear, are cited, and are recommended across Google, AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. The company operates under the trademark We Scale Brands.

For more information please visit: newmedia.com





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