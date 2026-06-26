COSLUS E40 Water Flosser Earns ADA Seal of Acceptance, Bringing Professional Oral Care Into Daily Routines

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COSLUS, a global brand specializing in professional-grade oral care devices, today announced that its flagship ADA-Accepted water flosser, the COSLUS E40, has earned the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Three additional COSLUS products—C20, C50, and C51—have also earned the ADA Seal of Acceptance.

The ADA Seal of Acceptance is a widely recognized mark of safety and effectiveness in oral health care. To earn the Seal, products are evaluated by the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs, with claims supported by scientific evidence. For consumers, the Seal offers a clear way to identify oral care products that meet ADA criteria.

Why the E40: Designed to Make Daily Oral Care Easier to Keep Up With

For years, water flossing has come with a small but familiar moment of hesitation. Standing at the sink, water running, users glance down to find the right setting, wondering if the next adjustment will be too strong, too weak, or send water splashing everywhere.

Professional Clean. Your Way.

The E40 was designed to make that moment simpler.

Its design keeps users focused on care, not controls, with every detail made for easy, whole-family use.

Turn the dial, own your perfect pressure.

Its intuitive 10-level dial pressure control makes pressure adjustment simple, precise, and easy to control.

One fill. All clean.

The large, visible 300 mL water tank enables one continuous clean without refilling.

One Flosser. Multi-Clean.

Paired with 5 specialty tips, including a tongue-cleaning tip, the E40 helps clean between teeth, along the gumline, and on the tongue for a fresher-feeling routine.

Gentle on sensitive gums.

Its dial-based control lets users start gently and adjust comfortably, making the E40 suitable for first-time users and those with sensitive gums.

Clinically Proven Benefits of COSLUS ADA-Accepted Water Flossers

Based on the ADA Council on Scientific Affairs’ review, COSLUS ADA-Accepted water flossers have shown efficacy, when used as directed, in:

Helps prevent or reduce gingivitis.

Helps remove plaque.





The ADA recognition reinforces COSLUS’s commitment to professional standards, thoughtful design, and responsible engineering. With the E40, professional standards are translated into a daily oral care experience that feels intuitive, calm, and effortless.

Consumers can explore the full range of COSLUS ADA-Accepted water flossers, including the E40, by visiting COSLUS.com or searching for COSLUS on Amazon .

About COSLUS

COSLUS is a global brand specializing in professional-grade oral care and personal care devices. Its product portfolio includes water flossers, electric toothbrushes, and beauty tools designed to bring professional-grade oral care into everyday life. Trusted by more than 10 million customers on Amazon and featured in Yahoo, CNN, Tom’s Guide, Good Housekeeping, GQ Magazine, HELLO! Magazine and other media outlets—innovative care with 1-hour rapid support. Guided by science, design, and usability, COSLUS empowers individuals worldwide to care for their health with confidence.