Ninepoint Partners Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus for Ninepoint Anthropic HighShares ETF

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment managers, today announced the filing of a preliminary prospectus in respect of the Ninepoint Anthropic HighShares ETF (“ANHI”). A receipt for ANHI’s preliminary prospectus has been issued by the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Ninepoint Anthropic HighShares ETF seeks to provide securityholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding, on a levered basis, common stock of Anthropic and (ii) high monthly cash distributions.

To pursue this objective, ANHI will hold up to 100% of its assets in Anthropic shares and write covered call options on up to 50% of those holdings. The covered call position will be reviewed monthly for cash-flow sustainability, and ANHI will employ cash borrowing of up to 33% of its unlevered net asset value.

Fund name Ninepoint Anthropic HighShares ETF Ticker (TSX) ANHI Risk Rating High Underlying exposure Class A common stock of Anthropic PBC (“Anthropic”) Management fee 0.29%

ANHI intends to pay monthly cash distributions and is expected to be eligible for a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP).

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or contact us at 416.362.7172 or 1.888.362.7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

ninepoint@longacresquare.com

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of ANHI has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to ANHI. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither ANHI nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint mutual funds and ETFs (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of ANHI may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.