A Newly Public Uranium Developer Just Showed Up in a Sprott Junior Uranium ETF — Here’s What That Signals

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: NUCL) now appears among the holdings of the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF, placing the recently public developer alongside established names in a rules-based index just as institutional interest in junior uranium accelerates.

Key Takeaways

Eagle Nuclear Energy (Nasdaq: NUCL) appears in the holdings of the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF , a roughly US$347 million fund that tracks the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index.

, a roughly US$347 million fund that tracks the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index. Inclusion is rules-based, not a stock pick : the index follows published eligibility criteria and rebalances semi-annually in June and December, so membership and weightings can change.

: the index follows published eligibility criteria and rebalances semi-annually in June and December, so membership and weightings can change. The appearance places NUCL alongside index constituents such as Denison Mines (NYSE American: DNN), NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE), Ur-Energy (NYSE American: URG), and IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU), each a distinct company with its own risk profile and none a proxy for NUCL.

each a distinct company with its own risk profile and none a proxy for NUCL. The backdrop is a broad re-rating of uranium equities, with spot uranium reported back above US$100/lb and Western governments pushing nuclear and domestic fuel-supply security.

A Quiet Milestone That Says Something

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary — Some corporate milestones arrive with a press release and a CEO quote. Others show up quietly, in a spreadsheet. The latter is how a notable marker appeared for Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: NUCL): the recently public uranium developer now appears among the published holdings of the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF, one of the most widely followed vehicles for investors seeking exposure to small and developing uranium miners.

It is worth being precise about what this is, and what it isn’t. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF is a passively managed fund that seeks to replicate the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index. When a company appears in the fund’s holdings, it is because the company met the index’s published, rules-based eligibility criteria at a rebalance, not because a portfolio manager hand-picked the stock as a favored bet. That distinction matters, and overstating it would do readers a disservice. But the milestone is still meaningful: index eligibility generally requires a company to clear thresholds for listing, liquidity, market capitalization, and sector classification that many early-stage names never reach.

Why Index Inclusion Is a Real Signal

For a company that only recently became publicly traded, Eagle completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II to reach the public markets — showing up in a name-brand uranium index is a form of graduation. The Sprott junior uranium index rebalances semi-annually, in June and December, and its methodology generally targets mid-, small-, and micro-cap companies in the uranium-mining business, with market-capitalization limits designed to keep the focus on smaller “junior” names. Appearing on the holdings roster means a company has grown visible and liquid enough to register on that screen.

There is also a mechanical dimension worth understanding. Because Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF uses a replication strategy — holding the index’s constituents in proportion to their weightings — a stock’s inclusion means the fund must hold some quantity of it, and that passive, non-discretionary demand grows if the company’s index weight rises over time. This is not a windfall, and the current position is modest. But for a junior, transitioning from ‘not in the index’ to ‘in the index’ introduces a category of buyer — passive and institutional flows — that simply was not present before. The same mechanics cut both ways: indices delete names for mergers, de-listings, or falling below thresholds, so inclusion is a status to maintain, not a permanent badge.

The Company Behind the Ticker

Eagle Nuclear Energy is a next-generation nuclear energy company that pairs domestic uranium resources with access to small modular reactor (SMR) technology. The company says it owns the largest conventional, measured, and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, located in southeastern Oregon — anchored by its flagship Aurora Uranium Project, which hosts an S-K 1300 resource of 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred of near-surface uranium, with the adjacent Cordex deposit offering potential to expand that inventory. Eagle recently engaged consultants for a planned 27,000-foot drill program intended to advance Aurora toward a Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for the second half of 2027.

That combination — a sizeable domestic resource plus an SMR-technology angle — is what positions Eagle within the index’s universe of junior uranium names. As with any developer at this stage, the story remains pre-production and execution-dependent: drilling must be completed, a Pre-Feasibility Study delivered, permitting advanced, and financing secured before Aurora could become a producing source of uranium. Index inclusion does not change any of those fundamentals; it simply reflects that the market has begun to take notice.

The Company It Now Keeps

Appearing in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF places Eagle in a roster of uranium names that frames the junior-to-mid-tier spectrum. Four help illustrate the range though each carries its own risk profile, sits at a different stage, and none is a proxy for NUCL. Denison Mines (NYSE American: DNN) is among the most advanced: in February 2026 it took a final investment decision to build its Phoenix in-situ recovery uranium mine in the Athabasca Basin and ended 2025 with roughly C$700 million in cash, physical uranium, and investments, a picture of what a well-financed developer-nearing-production looks like. NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) holds the Rook I project, one of the largest undeveloped uranium projects in Canada, and sits at the larger end of the “junior” label as it advances toward development.

Ur-Energy (NYSE American: URG) represents the operating end of the cohort, a U.S. in-situ recovery uranium producer with operations in Wyoming, demonstrating the domestic-production model U.S. policy is actively trying to expand. And IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU) rounds out the set as an exploration-and-development name with high-grade Athabasca Basin assets and U.S. project exposure, closer to Eagle’s own pre-production stage. Together, these names map a sector being repriced around a single thesis: that nuclear power is central to meeting surging electricity demand, and that secure, Western-aligned uranium supply has strategic value. That tide has lifted attention across the group, but each company’s fate still rests on its own assets and execution.

The Bottom Line

Index inclusion is not a catalyst in the way a drill result or a financing is, and it should not be read as an endorsement of any single company’s prospects. What it does mark, for a recently public developer like Eagle Nuclear Energy, is a threshold crossed enough scale, liquidity, and visibility to register in a rules-based uranium index alongside established peers, and to attract the passive flows that come with it. With a uranium market in the midst of a multi-year re-rating and Eagle advancing Aurora toward a 2027 Pre-Feasibility Study, the appearance in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF is best read as a sign the company has moved onto the institutional radar with the real work, and the real proof, still ahead.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

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SOURCES

[1] Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF, fund holdings and key facts, as of June 24, 2026, sprottetfs.com.

[2] Sprott Funds Trust, Form 497K (Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF index methodology, rebalance and replication disclosures), 2026, sec.gov.

[3] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: NUCL), Aurora Uranium Project resource and drill-program disclosures, 2026.

[4] Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN), Phoenix ISR final investment decision and 2025 results, February–May 2026.

[5] NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), Rook I project disclosures, 2026.

[6] Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG), corporate and production disclosures, 2026.

[7] IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU), corporate and project disclosures, 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the advancement of the Aurora Uranium Project; the planned 27,000-foot drill program and the timing of a Pre-Feasibility Study anticipated in the second half of 2027; the Company’s integrated uranium-and-SMR strategy; and broader uranium-market and nuclear-energy conditions. Index inclusion is determined by the third-party index provider under published, rules-based methodology; it is not an endorsement, recommendation, or assurance of any outcome, and index membership and weightings may change at scheduled rebalances (semi-annually in June and December) or at other times due to corporate events. References to the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and its holdings are drawn from publicly available fund disclosures and do not imply any affiliation with, or sponsorship by, Sprott Asset Management or its affiliates. Risks include exploration and development risk; the effect of the Company’s previously completed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II; regulatory, licensing and permitting requirements for mining and nuclear/SMR technology; commodity-price volatility; capital requirements and the ability to raise financing on favorable terms or at all; and the maintenance of the Company’s Nasdaq listing, as well as other risks detailed in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed March 19, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made; the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.