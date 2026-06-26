Shareholders who lost money in Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers of Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) (“Via”) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all those that bought shares of Via pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Via's initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering").

Investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must file a motion by August 10, 2026.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents used to effectuate Via's IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the IPO, Via's growth had already begun to encounter obstacles because of Via's declining Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue and inability to grow in Germany.

As these facts emerged after the IPO, Via shares fell sharply. By the commencement of this class action suit, Via's shares traded as low as $14.52, a decline of nearly 70% from the IPO.

Investors who purchased Via shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for August 10, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



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Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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