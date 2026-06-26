CIRM Advances $662 Million Research Budget, the Largest Annual Investment in Its History

South San Francisco, Calif., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) approved a $662 million research budget for fiscal year 2026-27, marking the largest single-year investment in the agency’s history and showing a significant commitment to accelerating stem cell and gene therapy research and clinical trials for people across California.

The approved budget positions CIRM to expand support for researchers statewide, reinforcing California’s leadership in advancing treatments and access for patients with unmet medical needs at a time when there is uncertainty around future levels of federal research funding.

“CIRM’s largest research budget to date is an investment in the people of California,” said Jonathan Thomas, CIRM President and CEO. “This year’s investment reflects California’s continued commitment to the power of regenerative medicine and science to improve lives. In the 20 years since CIRM first awarded grants, our funding has supported more than 100 clinical trials for diseases without cures and expanded access to these trials in underserved regions of the state.”

The fiscal year 2026-27 research budget, which begins July 1, advances both discovery research and clinical-stage programs while expanding support for students, trainees, and early-career professionals through CIRM’s workforce development programs, and providing an initial investment in RAPID, CIRM’s innovative approach to accelerate genetic therapies for rare diseases.

From the beginning, CIRM has been committed to building the regenerative medicine workforce that is needed to develop new therapies today and continue California's leadership in the future.

“This budget allows us to support the full spectrum of regenerative medicine research in California, from discovery through clinical trials, while continuing to invest in the next generation of scientists, clinicians, and skilled professionals who will drive the field forward,” said Rosa Canet-Avilés, CIRM’s Chief Science Officer. “In addition, we are launching a new program to accelerate therapies for the 30 million people in the United States living with rare diseases. We are excited about the impact we can have in California and beyond by funding regenerative medicine therapies, expanding access to clinical trials, and creating educational opportunities for students.”

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) is a state agency created by California voters to accelerate stem cell and gene therapies for people with unmet medical needs. Since 2004, Californians have entrusted CIRM with $8.5 billion to accelerate promising discoveries through clinical trials, train a regenerative medicine workforce, strengthen the state’s biotechnology economy, and expand access to transformative therapies. Today, CIRM is pioneering new models of therapy development and accelerating medical breakthroughs that change lives — in California and around the world. For more information, visit www.cirm.ca.gov.