XRP Power Announces Enhanced New User Access Program and AI-Powered Onboarding Experience

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Power today announced the launch of its Enhanced New User Access Program, introducing a series of onboarding and platform experience improvements designed to make it easier for individuals worldwide to access the company’s AI-powered digital ecosystem.

The initiative includes an optimized registration workflow, upgraded user guidance resources, and enhanced account activation procedures. According to the company, the program was developed to reduce onboarding complexity while helping new users better understand the platform’s available tools and services.

As part of its broader technology roadmap, XRP Power continues to integrate artificial intelligence into key areas of platform operations. The company states that AI-assisted systems are being used to improve operational efficiency, data processing capabilities, and overall user experience.

“The digital economy is becoming increasingly technology-driven,” said a spokesperson for XRP Power. “Our focus is to create a more accessible environment where users can quickly get started, explore available platform features, and interact with a modern AI-supported infrastructure.”

The Enhanced New User Access Program also introduces updated educational resources and account management tools intended to provide greater transparency and usability for new participants. The company believes that reducing barriers to entry can help more users confidently engage with emerging digital technologies.

XRP Power noted that additional infrastructure enhancements and platform improvements are currently under development as part of its long-term commitment to innovation, scalability, and accessibility.

Individuals interested in learning more about the platform or creating an account can visit the company’s official website and registration portal.

About XRP Power

XRP Power is a technology-focused company exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain-based infrastructure. The company develops digital solutions designed to support efficiency, transparency, scalability, and accessibility within the evolving digital economy.

Website: https://xrppower.com

Registration: https://xrppower.com/xml/index.html#/register

Product Information: https://xrppower.com/xml/index.html#/product

Email: info@xrppower.com

Media Contact: Alice Morgan

Location: New York, United States

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d33aa280-a9ad-449d-9012-2e015d8957b6