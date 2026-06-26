Agricultural Calcium Market Set to Reach $29.62 Billion by 2030, Embracing Sustainable & Precision Agriculture

Dublin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Calcium Market by Type, Application, Form, Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural calcium market is projected to grow from USD 23.60 billion in 2025 to USD 29.62 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 4.6%. Market growth is fueled by a shift towards sustainable agriculture, adherence to global sustainability mandates for mineral inputs, and priorities in global soil health management. The focus on animal health and productivity, particularly for egg and milk quality, further boosts the industry.

Extensive agronomic studies showcase calcium's impact on improving soil pH, nutrient availability, and reducing aluminum toxicity, enhancing both crop performance and field productivity over time. Furthermore, calcium is crucial for soil carbon stabilization, influencing climate-resilient and regenerative farming. However, challenges persist, including competition with nitrogen and complex fertilizers, and environmental issues related to mining and lime processing. Despite these, opportunities exist with the rise in specialty crop production, expansion of high-value crops, and advancements in precision agriculture, which bolster targeted calcium applications.

Market Segmentation and Growth Insight

The calcium carbonate segment is expected to dominate the market as the preferred calcium source due to its abundance, cost-effectiveness, and high efficiency across agricultural and animal feed applications. In the animal feed sector, calcium is indispensable for bone development, eggshell formation, and metabolic functions in poultry, dairy, swine, and aquaculture. The field crops segment, which includes cereals, grains, oilseeds, and pulses, is anticipated to lead the market. Large-scale cultivation demands calcium-based minerals like gypsum and calcium carbonate to maintain soil fertility, driving sustained demand.

Regional Insights: South America

As a major agricultural producer and exporter, South America is projected to maintain a significant market share. The region's expansion in commercial row crops and export-oriented horticulture underscores the importance of calcium in plant growth, especially in Brazil and Argentina where soil correction is widely adopted.

Research Coverage and Insights

This comprehensive report includes a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the agricultural calcium industry. It provides insights into key strategies of major players, including business strategies, product launches, mergers, and recent developments. Trends such as technology analysis and regulatory landscape are also covered.

Key market players include Yara International (Norway), Omya International AG (Switzerland), Sibelco (US), Carmeuse (Belgium), Coromandel International Ltd. (India), Imerys (France), Saint-Gobain Formula (UK), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Graymont (Canada), and several others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Focus on Animal Health and Productivity Quality Standards in Egg and Milk Production Shift Toward Sustainable and Precision Agriculture Strengthened by Global Sustainability Mandates for Mineral Inputs Shift Toward Sustainable and Precision Agriculture Sustainability Mandates Favoring Mineral Inputs Emerging Priorities in Global Soil Health Management

Restraints Competition from Alternative Soil Amendments Environmental Concerns Related to Mining Activities High Carbon Footprint of Lime Processing Difficulty Integrating Calcium into Liquid Fertilizer Systems

Opportunities Calcium as Key Input in Climate-Smart and Regenerative Farming Systems Rise of Precision Agriculture and Soil Diagnostics Growth in Specialty Crop Production and Controlled Environment Agriculture (Cea) Demand for Functional Feed Additives and Organic & Non-GMO Certified Feed Ingredients Development of Value-Added Co-Products

Challenges Critical Constraints Affecting Future of Mineral-Dependent Industries Environmental Concerns Related to Mining Activities Dependence on Mining Regions Creating Supply Imbalances Competition with Nitrogen and Complex Fertilizers in Farmer Budgeting

Case Studies Calcium Products, Inc.: Transition from Conventional Aglime to Pelletized Limestone for Predictable Soil Ph Management Yara: Soluble Calcium Fertigation to Improve Crop Quality in High-Value Crops Omya Avicarb - Improving Eggshell Quality Through Controlled Calcium Release in Laying Hens



Company Profiles

Yara International Asa (Yara)

Omya International AG

Sibelco

Carmeuse

Coromandel International Ltd.

Imerys

Saint-Gobain Formula

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Graymont

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Calc Group

Eurochem Group

Glc Minerals, LLC.

Lhoist

Huber Engineered Materials

Mississippi Lime Company D/B/A Mlc

Azomite Mineral Products, Inc.

Jiloca Industrial SA

Sigma Minerals Ltd.

Astrra Chemicals

Calcium Products, Inc.

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

Bhagvati Minerals

Icl

Cultivace & Kws Distributing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utrovv

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