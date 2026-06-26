Purecore Announces Commencement of Data Compilation Program at the Bankier Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (“Purecore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive data compilation program, representing the second phase of the Company's 2026 exploration program at the Bankier Property (“Bankier”, “Project” or the “Property”).

The Company holds a 100% interest in Bankier, an early-stage exploration project characterized by prospective alteration signatures and multi-element Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) anomalies in copper, molybdenum, gold, zinc, silver, lead, and uranium.

The data compilation program includes:

Digitizing historical rock, soil, MMI, and geophysical datasets to create interpretive maps and exploration vectoring tools





Establishing an efficient data management system and project-wide repository to facilitate data access, interpretation, and sharing





Identifying gaps in historical exploration to help prioritize targets and guide future exploration programs

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented: "We are pleased to be advancing into the second phase of our 2026 exploration program at Bankier. By integrating historical and modern datasets through a multi-disciplinary approach, we believe we can systematically evaluate the property while maximizing the value of existing information. As our understanding of the property's geological setting continues to evolve, this work will help refine exploration targets and support the planning of future exploration programs."

About Bankier

Bankier is located in the Central Okanagan region of British Columbia, approximately 22 kilometres west of Peachland and near the historical Brenda Mine, a past-producing copper–molybdenum mine now in remediation. The property is underlain by a structurally complex intrusive system characterized by granodiorite and granite lithologies, cut by numerous alaskite dykes that are locally associated with alteration and mineralization.

Exploration work to date has identified three reported MINFILE showings on the property, including the Glad, Bankier, and HP showings. Historical and recent geochemical and geophysical programs, including airborne magnetics, Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil sampling, and rock sampling, have outlined multiple multi-element geochemical anomalies in copper, molybdenum, gold, zinc, silver, lead, and uranium.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Purecore

Purecore Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company’s website at www.purecoremetals.com, contact the Company by email at investors@purecoremetals.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the planned 2026 summer exploration program at the Bankier Property; the scope, design, and anticipated timing of the data compilation program; the scope, plan and anticipated timing of exploration on Bankier beyond the 2026 summer program; and the Company’s business objectives. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in or failure to commence or complete the program, weather and access conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, change in the Company’s business plan and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.