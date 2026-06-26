RedCloud Begins India Deployment, Activating RAID Intelligence Engine Across Apparel and Footwear dataset

London and Delhi, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced the execution of a Data Access & Usage Framework with a leading Indian distribution group operating across the apparel and footwear sector. The agreement provides RedCloud’s RedAI infrastructure with access to a structured dataset representing approximately $35,049,856 in total transaction value across approximately 300,000 individual transactions, spanning seven years of continuous trading activity — which the Company believes marks a significant step in the accelerated deployment of RedCloud’s RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) intelligence engine in India. The Company continues to evaluate potential opportunities for additional data agreements.

Agreement Highlights

~$35.05 million in total transaction value across ~300,000 transactions, provided under a perpetual, irrevocable Data Access & Usage Framework.

Seven years of continuous trade history, enabling robust demand seasonality forecasting.

SKU- and brand-level granularity across major global apparel and footwear labels active in the Indian market.

RedCloud retains ownership of all derived data, models and analytical outputs generated through the agreement.

The dataset — granular to SKU and brand level across major global footwear and apparel names — is expected to enable early training of RedAI’s demand forecasting capabilities in new consumer goods categories, powered by the RAID engine for activation by RedAI’s specialist AI agents as they are launched. This data will be aggregated alongside data from participants across the supply chain as they operate across RedAI’s trading infrastructure.

RedCloud is already in active engagement with a number of FMCG companies through its India joint venture structure announced June 24, 2026, and expects the combination of this and other potential data agreements, alongside trade executed across its RedAI infrastructure, to create a compounding intelligence loop as deployment scales.

Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder of RedCloud, said, “India is one of the most data-rich consumer markets in the world, yet structured, brand-level trade intelligence remains deeply fragmented. This agreement gives us a foundation to try to change that — not just for our own infrastructure, but for every brand, distributor and retailer operating in these categories across India. Brands can gain competitive advantage and decision intelligence without surrendering anything proprietary to get it. We believe that’s a fundamentally different proposition to anything available in this market today.”

Vikram Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of RedCloud, added, “We are no longer speaking only about market potential in India. With the execution of this framework and real operational trade data flowing into RedAI’s data foundation, we have started to engage with major prospective customers in India. This is what the RAID engine needs to generate intelligence, demonstrate value and support commercial engagement with apparel and footwear brands, distributors and retailers — alongside traction in our core FMCG categories.”

About RedCloud

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI infrastructure and associated products (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a trading infrastructure and related products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Soumaya Hamzaoui. For more information about RedCloud and its RedAI infrastructure, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the data access and usage framework agreement, the anticipated deployment and performance of the RedAI infrastructure, and the successful development and deployment of the RAID intelligence engine and RedAI’s specialist AI agents, in India and its ability to alleviate the fragmentation within the Indian consumer market, the expected value of derived intelligence to third-party brands and FMCG companies across India, RedCloud’s ability to retain and commercialise derived data assets, the Company’s ability to build its data foundation through the execution of additional data access and usage framework agreements throughout its active markets, and the Company’s intentions with respect to customer engagement and market intelligence in India. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions. The annual license fee referenced in this release is contingent on, and recoverable solely from, revenues generated by the joint venture within India; no minimum cash payment is guaranteed and unrecovered amounts carry forward against future revenues. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of risks including, without limitation, failure to generate revenues at the levels contemplated, failure of the joint venture to be incorporated on the terms described, and the other risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. RedCloud undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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