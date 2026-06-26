Global AI Inspection Market 2026-2032 to Grow by Nearly ~$70 Billion, Reaching $102.4 Billion due to Rising Audit Scrutiny and ESG Demands

Dublin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Inspection Market by Service Type, Technology, Service Delivery Mode, Application, Sourcing Type, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI inspection market is expected to grow from USD 33.07 billion in 2025 to USD 102.42 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Growth is driven by stricter regulatory scrutiny, higher audit-readiness expectations, and the shift from manual checks to AI-enabled testing, inspection, and certification. Computer vision and ML analytics are improving defect detection and risk prioritization, while NLP is automating documentation and evidence workflows. Remote and hybrid delivery models are scaling faster as enterprises seek wider coverage and quicker verification cycles across multi-site operations and supply chains.







AI-powered Certification Services Are Growing the Fastest as Audit Readiness and Trust Requirements Intensify Across Industries

AI-powered certification services are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI inspection market as enterprises face rising scrutiny on compliance outcomes and need faster, more consistent certification decisions supported by audit-ready digital evidence. Growth is being fueled by expanding ESG verification requirements, tighter product and process regulations, and increasing reliance on standardized documentation that can be traced back to inspection data and validated workflows. Certification is also accelerating as remote and hybrid delivery models mature, enabling scalable audits and faster turnaround without compromising traceability and governance. If demand continues to shift toward continuous assurance, AI-powered inspection services are expected to remain the next-fastest growth area, supported by multi-site rollout needs and the push to reduce manual dependency while improving repeatability.



In-house Sourcing to lead the AI Inspection Market in 2025 as Enterprises Prioritize Control, Data Security, and Workflow Integration

In-house sourcing is estimated to hold the largest share of the AI inspection market in 2025, as enterprises prefer direct control over quality and compliance-critical workflows while building confidence in AI outputs and governance. This approach is prevalent where inspection data is sensitive, processes are closely tied to production KPIs, and results must integrate into internal QMS, risk, and reporting systems. In-house adoption also reflects the need to standardize models, thresholds, and exception handling across multi-site operations before expanding external reliance. Meanwhile, outsourced sourcing is growing as companies seek accredited expertise, fast rollouts, and managed remote and hybrid delivery for distributed assets and supplier networks.



India Is the Fastest-Growing Country in the AI Inspection Market During the Forecast Period

India is projected to be the fastest-growing country in the AI inspection market as enterprises accelerate the shift from manual assurance to AI-enabled testing, inspection, and certification. This growth is associated with expanding industrial activity, increasing export orientation, and tighter customer expectations for traceability. Rising focus on compliance, safety, and supplier transparency is also strengthening demand for AI-supported certification and ESG verification programs. Remote and hybrid delivery models are gaining traction to improve coverage across distributed plants, assets, and supplier networks while reducing inspection cycle time and manpower reliance.

Study Coverage

The report segments the AI Inspection market, forecasting service type, technology, applications, service delivery mode, sourcing type, end-use industry, and regions. The report covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges related to the market and provides a detailed view across five main regions - North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It includes a supply chain analysis and competitive analysis of the AI inspection ecosystem.

Key players include SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), DEKRA (Germany), TUV SUD (Germany), TUV RHEINLAND (Germany), Intertek Group plc (UK), and others. The report offers competitive analysis of these players, covering company profiles, recent developments, and strategies.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 369 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $102.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Regulatory Complexity and Compliance Intensity Across Industries Pressure to Reduce Inspection Turnaround Time and Operational Costs Growth of Remote Inspection and Digital Audit Models Increasing Focus on Safety, Asset Integrity, and Lifecycle Risk Management Digital Transformation of Tic Service Delivery Models

Challenges Shortage of Qualified Personnel for AI-Governed Inspection and Regulatory Interpretation Ensuring Regulatory Trust, Explainability, and Cross-Border Acceptance of Inspection Outcomes

Opportunities Monetization of Inspection Data and Compliance Intelligence Services Expansion into Underserved Mid-Market and SME Compliance Segments Development of Sector-Specific and Regulation-Specific Assurance Offerings



Company Profiles

Sgs SA

Bureau Veritas

Tuv Rheinland

Tuv Sud

Dekra

Intertek Group PLC

Dnv

Applus+

Eurofins Scientific

Ul LLC

Tuv Nord Group

Element Materials Technology

ALS Limited

Kiwa

Socotec

Rina

Mistras Group

Acuren

Lloyd's Register

Lrqa

Team, Inc.

Rosen Group

Ndt Global

Qima

Bsi Group

IBM

Google LLC

Microsoft Azure

Amazon Web Services

Credo AI

Holistic AI

Landingai

Nvidia

Cognex

Super.AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dv5vc7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment