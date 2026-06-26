Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Market to Reach $1.87 Billion by 2030 as Controlled Semiconductor Capacity Expands

Dublin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade, Type, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic hydrofluoric acid market is projected to expand from USD 1.39 billion in 2025 to USD 1.87 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6%. This growth is primarily driven by the semiconductor, electronics, and photovoltaic industries, key consumers of high-purity hydrofluoric acid. The demand is stabilized by controlled semiconductor capacity expansions, maintaining predictable needs for hydrofluoric acid.

The move towards smaller technology nodes and high-precision etching processes necessitates ultra-high-purity hydrofluoric acid. Meanwhile, constraints like limited fluorspar availability and strict purification standards ensure balanced supply and demand. Market dynamics are influenced by fab expansion cycles, capital investment approvals, and long-term agreements, fostering consistent growth.

UP-SSS Grade Dominance

The UP-SSS grade segment stands as the largest and fastest-growing in the electronic hydrofluoric acid market by value. This grade meets ultra-stringent purity needs, essential for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, including 3 nm logic nodes and high-stack 3D NAND architectures. Leaders like TSMC, Samsung, Intel, SK hynix, and Micron use UP-SSS extensively, which, despite its low per-wafer consumption, commands a high price premium reflecting its critical role in top-tier wet processes.

Rise of Fluorite-based Acid

Fluorite-based electronic hydrofluoric acid grows faster than fluorosilicic acid-derived products due to its ability to meet ultra-high purity standards required by advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Fluorite-derived hydrofluoric acid holds the advantage over its fluorsilic counterparts, which face purification challenges due to contamination, thus limiting their electronic application scope.

With the complexity of semiconductor processes advancing, including shifts to 2 nm-class nodes and EUV lithography, the demand for ultra-pure hydrofluoric acid remains high. Fluorite-based acid, benefiting from robust global investments in mining and manufacturing, particularly in China, Mexico, and South Africa, secures superior market growth potential.

Semiconductor Wafers' Demand Surge

Semiconductor wafers are the fastest-growing application segment for electronic hydrofluoric acid due to burgeoning semiconductor manufacturing and node miniaturization. This acid is pivotal for native oxide removal and silicon dioxide etching, driven by smaller process nodes and intricate 3D architectures, intensifying purity needs and demand.

Asia-Pacific leads as the fastest-growing market, bolstered by a concentration of semiconductor fabs and supportive policies. The region benefits from integrated supply chains, reducing import dependencies and elevating process reliability. Urbanization and a focus on research fuel high-purity hydrofluoric acid demand, positioning Asia Pacific as a growth leader.

Research Coverage

The report segments the electronic hydrofluoric acid market by type, grade, application, and region, offering market value estimates. It provides insights into industry player strategies, products, and expansion efforts, helping stakeholders understand market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Key market players include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay (Belgium), LANXESS (Germany), Stella Chemifa Corporation (Japan), and others. The report offers competitive analysis, tracking company profiles, market strategies, and recent developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Global Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication Capacity Expansion of AI, 5G, EV, and High-Performance Computing Applications Growing Adoption of 300 Mm Wafers and Higher Wafer Throughput

Challenges Maintaining Consistent Ppt-Ppb Level Impurity Control Across Large Production Volumes Meeting Stringent Environmental, Safety, and Compliance Standards Without Disrupting Fab Operations

Opportunities Increasing Adoption of Advanced Device Architectures Such as Finfets and Gate-All-Around (Gaa) Transistors Growth of Compound Semiconductors (Sic, Gan) and Mems Devices

Case Studies Ultra-High-Purity Ehf Enabling Yield Improvement in Advanced Logic Semiconductors Buffered Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Innovation for High-Aspect-Ratio 3D Nand Memory Applications Application-Specific Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Development for Sic and Gan Power Semiconductors



Company Profiles

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Lanxess

Solvay

Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Formosa Daikin Advanced Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Dongyue Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Basf

Gulf Fluor

Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co. Ltd.

Halopolymer Ojsc

Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.

Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd.

Liaoning East Shine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Luoyang Fengrui Fluorine Industry Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company

Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Derivados Del Fluor Sau

Ulba Metallurgical Plant Jsc

Fubao Group

Foosung Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf42s2

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