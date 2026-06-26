Furniture Plastic Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2030: Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Competitive Insights

Dublin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Plastic Market by Plastic Type, Composition, Furniture Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The furniture plastic market is projected to reach USD 21.55 billion by 2030, up from USD 15.95 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of furniture plastics in diverse sectors such as residential, office, hospitality, healthcare, and educational facilities. This trend is driven by evolving requirements for safety, durability, and sustainability.

Manufacturers are increasingly opting for materials like polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), ABS, and engineered plastic compounds. These materials offer benefits such as lightweight, design flexibility, water resistance, and extended service life, which supports their use in furniture components like chairs, tables, and storage units. Compliance with international safety and material standards (ISO, ASTM, EN) further encourages the adoption of quality plastic materials in furniture production. Additionally, industry guidelines emphasize plastics' role in reducing material usage, lowering transportation emissions through lightweighting, and enhancing production efficiency, elevating their significance in global furniture manufacturing value chains.

Virgin-grade plastics are projected to be the fastest-growing plastic type in the market during the forecast period

This segment is expected to drive market growth due to the demand for consistent material quality, improved mechanical performance, and adherence to safety and durability standards. Virgin plastics, particularly polypropylene, polyethylene, and ABS, are preferred for applications requiring precise molding and long service life, outperforming recycled alternatives in impact resistance, color stability, and processing consistency. Compliance with global safety standards further supports the use of virgin-grade plastics worldwide.

The residential sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry

This growth is fueled by urbanization, affordable housing expansion, and consumer preference for lightweight, space-efficient furniture. The popularity of plastic furniture in households is due to its water resistance, easy maintenance, and adaptability to modular and ready-to-assemble formats. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer delivery models boosts residential demand, while reduced transportation costs and lower damage rates enhance attraction. Rapid replacement cycles driven by changing interior design trends also sustain consumption in urban markets.

Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region

Factors include large-scale urban development, population growth, and expanding middle-class consumption. High demand for cost-efficient furniture in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam is matched by a robust plastics manufacturing base, ample raw materials, and competitive production costs. Government initiatives to promote housing, infrastructure, and domestic manufacturing further bolster market growth, positioning Asia Pacific as a pivotal hub in the global furniture plastics market.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the furniture plastic market based on plastic type, composition, furniture type, application, and end-use industry. It includes detailed insights into growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Key players are analyzed for business overview, products, and strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and expansions. The report also examines competitive landscapes and upcoming startups in the market ecosystem.

Key market players include Keter (Israel), Nilkamal (India), The Supreme Industries Limited (India), Tramontina (Brazil), Cello (India), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), MillerKnoll, Inc. (US), Grosfillex (France), Poly-Wood, LLC (US), NARDI S.p.A. (Italy), and Harwal Group of Companies (UAE).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Affordable Housing Rising Demand for Modular and Ready-To-Assemble Furniture Cost, Weight, and Logistics Advantages Over Wood and Metal

Restraints Environmental Concerns and Plastic Waste Perception Stringent Regulations on Plastics and Recyclability

Opportunities Adoption of Recycled and Bio-based Plastics Growth of E-Commerce and Flat-Pack Furniture Expansion of Commercial and Institutional Infrastructure

Challenges Recycling and End-Of-Life Management of Mixed Plastics Balancing Durability, Aesthetics, and Sustainability



Case Studies

Emeco & the Coca-Cola Company (111 Navy Chair - Recycled Pet Furniture)

Basf & Emeco (Petra Thermoplastic Polyester for Sustainable Chairs)

Global Furniture Trends (Vitra, Kartell, Herman Miller - Recycled Pp/Pe Furniture)

Company Profiles

Keter Group

Nilkamal

The Supreme Industries Limited

Tramontina

Cello

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Millerknoll, Inc.

Grosfillex

Poly-Wood, LLC

Nardi S.P.A.

Harwal Group of Companies

Prima Plastics

Vondom

Sotufab Plast.

Otobi

Modern Industries

Gracious Living

Mete Plastik

Kayalar Mutfak

C.R. Plastic Products

Kartell S.P.A.

King of Plastic

Resol

Grupo Duna SA De Cv

Marmax Recycled Plastic Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgi98e

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