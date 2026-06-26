Optical Sorter Market to Nearly Double During 2026-2032 due to Advances in Recycling Automation | $5.79 Billion Outlook Report

Dublin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Sorter Market by Offering, Type, Platform, Application - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optical sorter market is anticipated to expand significantly, growing from USD 3.06 billion in 2025 to USD 5.79 billion by 2032 at a robust CAGR of 9.5%. Recent advancements have transformed the industry, primarily due to increased automation focus, which enhances productivity in the recycling sector.

Recycling facilities face mounting challenges to manage larger waste volumes efficiently; hence, traditional manual sorting is inadequate. Optical sorters offer a high-speed, precise solution for the separation of materials such as plastics, glass, and metals, boosting throughput and improving material recovery rates and purity.

The belt segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The belt segment's growth is driven by its capacity to handle high volumes with consistent material presentation and superior sorting accuracy. Belt-based systems provide a stable surface, enabling precise detection and ejection, suitable for food processing, recycling, and mining industries. Their compatibility with advanced multi-sensor technologies and easy integration into automated lines solidify their dominance in the platform segment.

The recycling segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period

The recycling sector is burgeoning due to escalating waste generation, stricter regulations, and a strong global emphasis on circular economy initiatives. Governments and municipalities are keen on leveraging advanced sorting technologies to enhance material recovery, purity, and efficiency. Optical sorters facilitate precise sorting of plastics, paper, metals, and e-waste, reducing reliance on landfills and manual labor, thereby witnessing rapid adoption across recycling facilities.

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the optical sorter market during the forecast period

North America leads the optical sorter market due to its high adoption of automation technologies, presence of large-scale food processing, recycling, and mining industries, and early adoption of AI-based sorting systems. The US and Canada enforce stringent food safety and waste management regulations, prompting continuous investment in optical sorting solutions to enhance compliance and operational efficiencies. Furthermore, the region's strong industrial base, high labor costs, R&D capabilities, and the presence of leading manufacturers accelerate technology adoption and deployment.

Research Coverage

This report defines and forecasts the optical sorter market by offering, type, platform, application, and region. It provides insight into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key developments such as acquisitions, product launches, and expansions by major players are explored.

Key players include TOMRA Systems ASA, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology INC., Buhler, STEINERT, Key Technology, Sesotec Group, PELLENC ST, Binder+Co, SATAKE CORPORATION, and Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Focus on Automation to Increase Productivity in Recycling Industry Rising Deployment of Sustainable Packaging Solutions High Emphasis on Environmental and Sustainability Goals

Challenges Limitations of Infrared and Other Sorting Technologies Disrupted Supply Chains and Consumer Health Concerns

Opportunities Rapid Advances in Detection and Imaging Technologies Implementation of Stringent Waste Management Regulations Integration with IoT and AI Technologies



Company Profiles

Buhler

Tomra Systems Asa

Steinert

Sesotec Group

Pellenc St

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Binder+Co

Satake Corporation

Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Cp Manufacturing, LLC

Redwave

Key Technology

National Recovery Technologies, LLC

Raytec Vision Spa

Angelon

Maf Roda Agrobotic

Newtec A/S

Cimbria

Daewon Gsi

Elica Asm

Techik Instrument

Allgaier Werke

Unitec S.P.A.

Aweta

Machinex Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0ggo9

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